Home Opinions Mindspace

When I discommoded a Bengali professor

Modesty forbids, but when my friends in Calcutta wanted some help to be arranged in Madras when they visited, they chose only me, for they found in me a person who will bend backwards to help.

Published: 16th November 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

By J S Raghavan
Express News Service

Modesty forbids, but when my friends in Calcutta wanted some help to be arranged in Madras when they visited, they chose only me, for they found in me a person who will bend backwards to help. It may have been an appointment for eye surgery at Sankara Netralaya, a trip to Pondicherry’s Aurobindo Ashram or an excursion to the rock-cut temples in Mamallapuram. They chose to leave it in my hands and relax.

During such guided trips, I would invite them for a sumptuous repast in my house that would include typical Tamil Nadu delicacies like sakkarai pongal, masala dosai, onion vadai washed down with piping hot, frothy filter coffee as a counter to rosogolla, sandhesh, shingada, mishti dhoi and masala chai I enjoyed during my visit to their Calcutta residences.

At this point, I should recount the experience of Mr Mukhobadhyaya, a retired English professor (name changed), who in his lifetime had never stepped out of his Sonar Bangla. He nursed a desire to visit Auroville. A meticulous planner, he collared me during one of my trips to Calcutta and asked me to please plan his trip. “Mr Raghaban,” he added, “I want a single room in a good hotel. But one important condition is the bathroom should have Indian toilet and not the western one that will splash back on you. I can’t sit on those contraptions.”

Never did I imagine a search for such a toilet will be a Herculean task. The comely ladies at the hotel receptions contacted were embarrassed and answered in the negative. However, I could finally locate one in George Town where to my wonderment there was one hotel, with only one room that had the fancied Indian toilet. I paid the advance to freeze the  booking for that particular room.

The Indian Airlines flight from Calcutta landed in the night late as usual. I picked him up and drove to the hotel. No sooner we were ushered into the room by the bellboy than the professor made a beeline to the bathroom. His face was a study as there was a gleaming western toilet. “Newly provided today, sir. In place of the old Indian toilet,” the bellboy said with pride. “Raghaban? What is this?” the professor whined, with a theatrical gesture at the impugned closet. 

“Sorry, sir!” I apologised and added, thinking on my feet, “Indeed, I have discommoded you.” He took my saviour pun in good stead, for he roared with laughter.

J S Raghavan

Email: jsraghavan@yahoo.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp