Today I have perked up, thanks to my improved self-esteem. Confidence has played a big part in my life and helped me cope with tough issues. Whenever I feel low, I try to cheer up with a smile.

It was my beautiful experiences in childhood that helped me develop my self-esteem. The time of the three-wheeled cycle had come to an end and I started learning to ride my father’s bicycle. Father kept his bicycle clean and shiny; he oiled it regularly and there was no rust. I loved the vehicle.

Dad used to stand by my side and run along with me, to hold the bicycle whenever needed. He cheered me up during the repeated trials and errors. He assured me that mistakes were part of life, cheered me up and encouraged me to start again.

When I used words such as “I can’t”, he told me about the need to put in practice for a positive outcome. The time dad spent with me after his work and his support have been vital for improving my confidence.

My dad appreciated me for even small improvements. And his sense of humour boosted me a lot and helped me overcome my mistakes by laughing them off.

Finally the big day arrived. After the initial handholding, my father took his hands off fully and allowed me to drive free, without me being initially aware. I felt so happy when I realised it later. I rode the bicycle by myself and did well. The memories are still fresh in my mind and put a smile on my face even now.

With my father’s support, I was able to conquer what at first seemed a complicated contraption. Dad’s unconditional love for me made me believe in myself. I feel I am a star twinkling bright, even during cloudy nights.

