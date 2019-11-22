Home Opinions Mindspace

A paper doesn’t only provide news & views

In my life too, the Express, of which I have been a reader for five decades, has done so. 

Published: 22nd November 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

By E  Sethuramalingam
Express News Service

Is a newspaper merely a publication printed on paper and issued regularly? Does it give just information and opinions about politics, crime, business and sports? No, it also enables some of its writers to enjoy a bit of popularity and a proud status in society. In my life too, the Express, of which I have been a reader for five decades, has done so. 

In addition to having been an English teacher, familiarising me with linguistic nuances and enabling me to write this much, the newspaper has gifted this ordinary senior citizen with great friends—doctors, professors and other readers-cum-writers of Express. 

In one of my Mindspace write-ups published in the newspaper about two years ago, I had given a passing hint about my 50th wedding anniversary that was then nearing. A good number of readers had congratulated me for the anecdote on my mother. Going a step further, a reader mailed me: He not only appreciated my Mindspace article, but also requested us, an aged couple, to bless him and his better half. In a reply, that writer broke his identity. It was Dr P Mohan Nair, the head of the ISO-certified, half-a-century-old Dr Nair’s Multi Speciality Hospital in Kerala’s Kollam. The gentleman is a well-known surgeon. Remembering our 50th wedding anniversary, he made us happy by WhatsApping his greetings right on that day and seeking our blessings.

Joyous, I went to his hospital to meet the gentleman. A nurse came out and asked me to get in. Nair was there majestically seated with a few doctors and nursing staff around. No sooner did he see me than he rose up from his seat, came close to me, held my hands and received me with a near-hug. Those standing around seemed pleasantly surprised on seeing the level of hospitality shown by the MD of their hospital towards a simple-looking man. The day will be etched in my memory forever. 

The doctor is simple and kind. I see him excel in humanitarian values scarcely seen nowadays.  We share our thoughts and I have learnt a lot from him. Can there be anything else other than this to drive it home that a newspaper can do something good besides its defined duties and responsibilities? The list of Express-given friends includes a lot of prolific writers. My immense thanks to the newspaper.

E  Sethuramalingam

Email: esrlingam@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp