The most beautiful gift in my life, my son

March 15, 2019, will be the sweetest and most memorable day of my life. Keerthi, my wife, was taken to the labour room on March 14 at around 11.30 pm at Caritas Hospital, Kottayam.

By Sharad Chandran S
March 15, 2019, will be the sweetest and most memorable day of my life. Keerthi, my wife, was taken to the labour room on March 14 at around 11.30 pm at Caritas Hospital, Kottayam. We hired one room in the hospital two days prior as the due date given by our gynaecologist Dr Reji was March 14. I was thinking of how Caritas hospital is one of the busiest hospitals in Kottayam: Lots of doctors, a huge brigade of nurses, security men etc. It was one of the most happening places during its peak hours, but currently—at 3.30 am on March 15, even before sunrise—I came across no one as I was going towards the labour room. When I got there, I informed the nurse that I had brought coffee for Keerthi. Outsiders are not allowed inside the labour room. The nurse told me to wait at the lounge and she went inside.

At around 4.15 am the nurse gave back the flask and told me to wait. I thought if the baby was born this morning, it would be a huge blessing for me and my family. Suddenly the nurse came up to me and said  that labour pains had started and I shouldn’t go anywhere. At that crucial moment, I chanted my magical words, “Om Namaha Shivaya”, three times, after which I waited to hear the good news that I wanted to hear very badly. At 4.50 am, the nurse came up to me and said, “Congratulations, it’s a boy!” I replied to her with deep satisfaction, “Thank you.” 

It was a spectacular moment for me and one interesting thing was that I was the first person to hear this good news. In most cases, family members will be present outside the labour room when a baby is born in the morning, afternoon or evening. But in my case, it was an early morning birth, just before sunrise.
My eyes became a little wet and I thanked Lord Shiva for such a beautiful gift in my life. After that breathtaking moment I called Chinnu chechi (elder sister) first to inform her of the good news, as we all were staying together in the hospital. At around 5 am I informed my parents, and I could feel the sense of happiness that they were feeling at that moment.Currently our family is enjoying my son’s presence in this world. Most importantly, we all are planning for a quiet celebration for my son Shiva’s first birthday.

Sharad Chandran S
Email: sharadmundakayam@gmail.com

