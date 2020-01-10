Home Opinions Mindspace

My experiments with  the culinary truth

My sleep is suddenly roused by my alarm that tick-tocks at 5 am. Intensely, I crave for a second round of shut-eye.

Published: 10th January 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 01:56 AM   |  A+A-

By SUMATHI SETHURAMAN
Express News Service

My sleep is suddenly roused by my alarm that tick-tocks at 5 am. Intensely, I crave for a second round of shut-eye. Unmindful of the weekend, my mind starts thinking about the planned and unplanned regime of chores. The unconscious mechanism kicks in and I rush to brush my teeth. The first crisis is coffee. Being someone who abstains from coffee, I detest the idea of preparing it for my husband and mother-in-law who are devout lovers of the brew and can drink it any number of times a day. I proffer each of them a glass of the invigorating drink and watch my husband fine-tune my preparation to match his taste as he always does.

Energised with caffeine, my loved ones offer a number of recipes for me to select from. Cooking was never my forte. But with a nonchalant attitude I again start to exhibit my cooking ineptitude, insulating myself from interruptions. My creative instinct kicks in and I start the proceedings with sambar. With all the elemental compositions in the correct proportions, I expect a miraculous transformation. But I fail to get the expected result and wonder why it has not given the proper savour. I want to know what, where and how it went wrong. 

I glance at my menu list and focus on the next item. It is time to prepare rasam. Casually, I add all ingredients and put my stove in low flame. Happily, I inhale the appetising aroma of rasam pervading the air. Reassuring myself of success, I swiftly move on to my next item, which is a simple potato curry. Instantly I synchronise my thought process and my hands move deftly for two varieties of curry—a pulpy mass for my mother-in-law and crispy fries for my husband and children.

These are certainly not imperious demands, but the dishes turn out to be placid disasters. Eventually my mind moves to the next item in the list, but I now feel stretched to breaking point.Though I have the courage to accept challenges unhesitatingly, my family is a really tangible sign that there exists God, for they happily take my culinary tests with infinite kindness. Thirty years of practice has not led to any expertise. It has made me understand that I am still less than perfect and have a long way to go.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp