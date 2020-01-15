Home Opinions Mindspace

The Sultan who was a friend of our nation

Unlike leaders who ascend thrones to become dictators, the Sultan was of a different calibre.

Published: 15th January 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Lt Col R V S Mani (Retd)
Express News Service

In the demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Oman has lost a statesman. His becoming the king by staging a coup was then necessary for the development of the nation. Unlike leaders who ascend thrones to become dictators, the Sultan was of a different calibre. He had his plans well charted for the next four decades.

The country saw development of high order. Being a master strategist, he kept all opposition at bay .
From a dry hot desert region that had no aspirations and no idea of development, he gave his people a different way of facing the world. “Don’t give fish to the starving, teach them how to fish” was the maxim he advocated. People adored him. He did not allow corruption to rear its head. He was clear that for the nation to progress, he needed the contribution of expatriates to a large extent. He gave them opportunities to grow and assist in nation-building. He recognised their hard work and carried them along. In the process, he did not ignore Oman’s cultural heritage. He gave a wide range of opportunities for the Omanis to improve their quality of living.

His respect for our former President Shankar Dayal Sharma is widely known. Foregoing protocol, the Sultan once went to the airport to receive and escort him. His democratic functioning in a monarchy is an excellent model for other nations to emulate.

Having stayed in that country for four years as an Indian School administrator, I have been a great admirer of his governance. The Sultan used to visit all districts at regular intervals. His interaction with common people during those visits brought him closer to ground realities.

I was in charge of getting a new school constructed for Indian expatriates in a record time of nine months. This would not have been possible, but for the permissions and licenses that were cleared on priority whenever we approached the government authorities. Further whenever we invited the ministers and higher officials for school functions, they were more than willing to attend and honour our students. Most of them were well educated and handling important portfolios with acclaim. Despite their busy schedules, they gave us Indians a special place of respect in their hearts. I sincerely feel that the vacuum created by the Sultan’s untimely passing away will be difficult to fill.

Lt Col R V S Mani (Retd)
Email: colonel.rvs@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp