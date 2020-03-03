Home Opinions Mindspace

Missed application at the BSNL office

The husband recently visited the  BSNL office to lodge a complaint regarding broadband.

Published: 03rd March 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Sandhya Vasudev
Express News Service

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has been in the news recently for its VRS scheme. Although a mighty organisation at its inception, it never accounted for the impact of new players and slowly lost its grip over the telecom sector. Outdated protocol, high prices and tardy services have led to the giant’s steady downslide.

The husband recently visited the  BSNL office to lodge a complaint regarding broadband. The peon rushed to him with a form asking, “Have you come for disconnecting landline, saar?” Guess we should just do that. My son-in-law once visited a service centre of BSNL along with his NRI cousin, who wanted a number for use when in India. The duo spent the best part of the night filling up the online BSNL application and excitedly selected the numbers, after mind-numbing calculations based on numerology and lucky numbers. The next day, my son-in-law got the printouts of the completed applications and the duo went in search of the nearest service centre. It was sunny, but a heavy breakfast goaded them to take a walk. 

At the destination, the indifferent lady manning the enquiry counter replied in monosyllables to their questions without once lifting her head up. Finally she uttered a sentence, “Go to the next counter.” “But there is no one there!” protested the duo. “He must have taken a tea break. Wait for him,” she replied, her head hanging downwards. After a wait of half an hour the key person strolled in and took his seat. When my son-in-law explained the need, he said, “Oh, you need to approach the person sitting over there, handling such applications,” he said, pointing to the door. 

By now the NRI cousin was perplexed, but my son-in-law, as yet determined, approached the person at that desk and handed him the applications. The person barely looked at them. Instead he tore out a form with a flourish, and said, “Fill this up and submit it. We do not recognise any online form.” When the duo remonstrated that online applications are promoted, the chap replied, “You go ask the lady”, pointing to the bent head at the enquiry counter. He got up from his seat as it was his lunch time. A rude “No online!” from the hanging head and they did the return march home, barely controlling their anger, as the cousin had a local plane to catch in two hours. 

Sandhya Vasudev
Email:  sandhya.vasudev@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp