STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Mindspace

Good Samaritan on the train to Chennai

This happened to my uncle who was travelling from Madurai to Chennai by Vaigai Express last year.

Published: 20th March 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

By R Gayatri 
Express News Service

This happened to my uncle who was travelling from Madurai to Chennai by Vaigai Express last year. He spent most of the journey gazing through the window and did not interact much with his co-passengers.
As the train entered the Chennai station, my uncle hurriedly went to the compartment exit and was soon on his way to attend a family wedding scheduled the same evening. Sometime during the function, uncle realised to his dismay that a gold ring was missing from his finger.

The ring had a lot of sentimental value as it was a family heirloom and he had inherited the same from his late father. Relatives told him that there was absolutely no way he would ever be able to find the lost ring.
It was at that time that an unknown number flashed on my uncle’s phone. The caller introduced himself and confirmed if he was talking to Ravichandran (my uncle). The caller told my uncle that he was his co-passenger in the train and he had noticed a gold ring lying beneath my uncle’s seat after he had disembarked. The gentleman was sure that the ring belonged to my uncle as he had noticed it on his finger during the journey and the 

Good Samaritan had decided that the ring had to be returned to my uncle without any second thought.
The gentleman approached the station master and explained the entire situation to him. The relevant reservation charts were retrieved then and my uncle’s contact details were obtained from them. My uncle’s happiness knew no bounds and he requested his co-passenger to suggest a common meeting place. On learning that my uncle was attending a wedding, the nice gentleman offered to drop by at the wedding venue itself and return the ring so that my uncle did not have to miss any part of the function.

The gentleman arrived at the venue after some time and gave the precious heirloom to my uncle. He refused to accept any gift for having taken so much effort to return the ring and did not even stay back for dinner at the wedding despite much insistence from my uncle and other relatives. My granny summed up the entire incident in a few Tamil words and the translation goes like this: “It still rains on Earth because compassionate men like him still walk on Earth!”

R Gayatri   Email: rgayatri80@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp