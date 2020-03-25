STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virus doesn’t come unless you  invite it

We all thought we had stamped out the scourge. But it’s now back with a bang.

Published: 25th March 2020

By J S Ifthekhar
Express News Service

We all thought we had stamped out the scourge. But it’s now back with a bang. Till recently, everyone spoke against untouchability, but today everyone is practicing it—rather encouraging it. The world is on the edge. And the buzzword is social distancing.A chill ran down my spine the other day when a man stepped into the lift as its door was closing. I moved as far away as I could in the narrow confines of the elevator, turning my back on the guy.

No, he was not a mugger, but a well-dressed guy sneezing under the mask. After what seemed an eternity the lift finally reached the third floor. As the door slid open I stepped out gingerly and exhaled the breath I didn’t realise I had held. There was dampness under my collar and I could hear my quickened heartbeat. Any other time I would have laughed at anyone displaying such cowardice, but these are scary times. Survival is up for grabs. With Covid-19 spreading its tentacles, no quarter is asked and none given.

Suddenly touch has become a taboo. You are not supposed to shake hands nor switch on a light with a finger lest you get the virus. These do’s and don’ts are nothing new to me and my wife. We are following these weird habits for quite some time. We are also used to regular washing of hands with soap much to the surprise of kith and kin. But now everyone is forced to follow it. Truth is, all this is part of good hygiene, but we had forgotten it.

The present crisis, I believe, is the result of our bidding adieu to morality and simplicity. No God no peace. Know God know peace. A thing we can’t even see with our eyes has brought mankind to its knees. All the bravado of superpower nations has evaporated in the face of the coronavirus. It feels like the end of the world with offices, schools, malls, restaurants and transport all shut down.

Perhaps there is a silver lining to this unprecedented lockdown. It has revived familial ties and our bond with God. It has made us learn all over again how to sneeze, yawn and cough. It is time we slow down, reflect and think. Time we go back to a simple lifestyle. Corona has a big ego. It doesn’t come to your house unless you go out and invite it. So stay put and give it a thumbs down.

