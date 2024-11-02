Bearman replaces an ill Magnussen for Haas, excels at Brazilian GP

SAO PAULO: Teenage driver Oliver Bearman will have another full weekend competing in a Formula 1 cockpit.

The 19-year-old Bearman has replaced Kevin Magnussen in a Haas car at the Brazilian Grand Prix while the Dane recovers from an unknown illness.

Bearman excelled at Interlagos on Friday, at the end of which the team confirmed he will race on Sunday.

Bearman was third in the morning practice, only 0.195 seconds behind McLaren’s Lando Norris, the fastest. Later, Bearman left countryman Lewis Hamilton behind in the final part of the sprint race qualifier and finished 10th.

Haas did not elaborate on Magnussen's illness. Rules do allow the Danish driver to return for qualifying on Saturday, but Haas said in a short statement that “the British driver will now complete the full Brazil GP weekend with the team.”