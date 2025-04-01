WFI proposes national camp for women wrestlers in Gandhinagar; Pune for men

CHENNAI: The Wrestling Federation of India has proposed to host national camps for the men and women wrestlers from April 7. The camp is expected to continue till the 2025 World Championships, which is scheduled in Zagreb, Croatia from September 13 to 21. If held, the camp will be first regular one under the aegis of the WFI since January 2023, when the protest broke out against the former federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Given the sexual harassment allegations levelled by the women wrestlers that brought SAI centre in Lucknow under the scanner, the WFI has now zeroed down on Gandhinagar SAI centre for the purpose. "SAI centre in Gandhinagar, Gujarat has been chosen as the venue for women's camp while Army Sports Institute in Pune, Maharashtra is selected for Greco-Roman and Freestyle men wrestlers," a WFI source in the know of things told this daily.

A total of 40 wrestlers in each style (women's wrestling, men's FS and GR) are expected to be the part of the camp. "Top four wrestlers in each weight category from the selection trials held last month to choose the national team for the Asian Championships will be invited to join the camp. Besides, them each style will have six coaches, two physiotherapists and a masseur. This will take total strength around 150. The federation has decided on this after a discussion with the Sports Authority of India. Once it gets the final approval from the SAI, the camp will begin," added the source.