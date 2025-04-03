Hoping kho kho will be a part of 2030 CWG: KKFI president Sudhansu Mittal

BHUBANESWAR: After the success of kho kho World Cup 2025 in Delhi, the indigenous sport's, which is played in every nook and corner of the country, popularity has grown massively and the Kho Kho Federation of India has played its part in it. On the sidelines of the ongoing senior national championship in Bhubaneswar, KKFI president Sudhansu Mittal spoke with this daily on introducing mat, role of Ultimate Kho Kho, road to olympics and more. Excerpts...

On hurdles faced to introduce mat

After years of scientific research, discussion with former players and the administrator the federation came to a conclusion that to popularise one of the indigenous sports in our country we should adopt the changes “Mitti to Mat”. Not only that, we had to reduce the size of the ground and the number of players (nine to seven) and the playing time (nine minutes to seven minutes).

On role of Ultimate kho kho

With a lot of ground work and technical research we introduced the Ultimate kho kho league in the year 2022. The introduction of new format in the league turned to be a true game changer for the reposing of kho kho sports in the Globe. In the inaugural season, six franchises participated. We have plans to introduce four more teams in future. This year onwards overseas players will get the opportunities to play in the kho kho league. Each franchise will add four to five overseas players in their team.

On kho kho's road to Olympics

In the year 1936 the kho kho was played in the Olympic Games as a demonstration sport. At present, 55 countries are enrolled under the International Kho Kho Federation (IKKF). We are aiming to reach another five-ten countries by the end of this year. IKKF officials are in regular touch with the International Olympic Committee. I am hopeful kho kho will get a place in the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games. We made a plan to move step by step, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and then Olympic Games. This year KKFI will host the Commonwealth kho kho Championship. We are expecting to get an entry into the Commonwealth Games 2030.