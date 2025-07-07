Paris Olympian woman wrestler tests positive for doping

CHENNAI: IN another embarrassing turn of events, a top wrestler who was part of the Olympic Games in Paris last year tested positive for banned substance. It is learnt that the woman wrestler has been tested during an out-of-competition test.

It is learnt that the wrestler had been a medallist at the U23 world championships as well. The woman wrestlers’ sample was apparently taken in May and had even competed at the World Military Martial Arts Championship and had won a medal in June.

According to sources in the know of things, the notice of charge has been issued and the wrestler had been provisionally suspended. She can go for B sample test and contest the ban. The National Anti-Doping Agency, the testing authority in India, apparently had taken the urine samples and have sent the notices to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and even the World Wrestling.