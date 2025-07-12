Other

India 'A' defeat France 3-2

Aditya Arjun Lalge and Boby Singh Dhami scored the goals for India A Men’s Hockey Team
Bobby Singh Dhami scored the winning goal in India 'A's 3-2 win over France
Bobby Singh Dhami scored the winning goal in India 'A's 3-2 win over FranceHockey India
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: The India A Men’s Hockey Team maintained its good form by winning another important match against France 3-2 at the Hockey Club Oranje-Rood in Eindhoven, Netherlands on Saturday.

The India A Men’s Hockey Team saw the forward Aditya Arjun Lalge score a couple of goals while his teammate Boby Singh Dhami also made his way onto the scoresheet. Lalge scored the first goal, after which he converted a PC as well. Boby Singh Dhami got the third goal for India, as they walked off with the win. Meanwhile, for France both the goals were scored by Clement.

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com