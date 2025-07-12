India 'A' defeat France 3-2

CHENNAI: The India A Men’s Hockey Team maintained its good form by winning another important match against France 3-2 at the Hockey Club Oranje-Rood in Eindhoven, Netherlands on Saturday.

The India A Men’s Hockey Team saw the forward Aditya Arjun Lalge score a couple of goals while his teammate Boby Singh Dhami also made his way onto the scoresheet. Lalge scored the first goal, after which he converted a PC as well. Boby Singh Dhami got the third goal for India, as they walked off with the win. Meanwhile, for France both the goals were scored by Clement.