Monthly trips to Chennai, training with Srinath and just wanting to play a lot: Making of Divya Deshmukh

At one point on Wednesday, she was losing. At one point on Wednesday, she thought it it would be a draw after misjudging a totally winning position. At one point on Wednesday, she had to defend. However, what didn't change was her spirit, the will to fight and grind.

That, according to two of her earliest coaches, is what set her apart when she was coming up through the system. "She has always been a fighter," said RB Ramesh, the acclaimed coach who has given wings to the dreams of many a chess player (the 19-year-old, in her formative years, had spent many an hour shuttling between Nagpur and Chennai to be part of Ramesh's group sessions at his academy). "She just really wanted to play a lot of chess," said Srinath Narayanan, the GM who worked extensively with Deshmukh in 2020, said. "Her spirit was always great."

Narayanan, one of the men behind the India U-16 team winning silver at the age-group Olympiad in 2018, met Deshmukh there for the first time. He picked up the story. "She had an x-factor even then," he said. "A penchant for closing out those big games. She was considerably weaker than the boys (the format was such that each team had to have at least one girl and there were no separate boards for girls). Her start wasn't that great but her spirit was geared towards more and she played a big role in us winning the decider (to win silver)."