K’taka swimmers take home individual, team and overall titles in Nat'l meet

BHUBANESWAR: KARNATAKA swimmers have taken the pool by storm, ending the 78th National Senior Aquatic Senior Championships with 41 medals in the Kalinga Stadium on Thursday With 16 gold, 11 silver and 14 bronze medals, Karnataka dominated the show in the five-day long meet.

The awards ceremony was all Karnataka’s. Shoan Ganguly rounded off his memorable outing with another meet record in the men’s 400 metre medley final. Ganguly and Dhinidhi Desinghu won the individual awards. In addition to winning team titles (Men: 158 points), (Women 153 points), Karnataka took home the overall championship title, with 311 points. Tamil Nadu finished second in the medal tally with 16 medals - with eight gold, five silver and three bronze medals.

Earlier in the day, Ganguly clocked 4:24.64 seconds, a second faster than the previous record of Aryan Nehra’s from 2023 (4:25.62s) in the medley final. Vihitha Nayana Loganathan secured Karnataka's second gold medal of the day, in the women’s 100m backstroke final.

Tamil Nadu swimmers Danush Suresh (1:03.11s) and M S Yadesh Babu (1:03.81s) won silver and bronze respectively in the men’s 100 metre breaststroke final. Likith Selvaraj of Services finished first with a small margin. (1:03.06s).