We want to bring communities together via Khelomore: Former selector Jatin Paranjape

"Cricket is so big in India, but the coaching part of cricket is not being done very well. Because you have very few coaches who are certified and the coaching methodology is not standardised. Cricket Victoria met us and we saw that their entire methodology for foundational level coaching and intermediate level coaching is really nicely laid out. We have partnered with them to certify coaches across India, basically. We have basically licensed their curriculum out where we do three or four 4 face-to-face level 1 coaching courses across the country. Each course has a batch of about 20 to 30 coaches. They are all given certifications and they are given a content management system which gives them the latest drills to do, ways to keep players engaged," the former India selector explains.

When it comes to pickleball, they have positioned it as a recreational activity. With the explosive growth the sport is seeing in India, the platform partnered with All India Pickleball Association to provide coaches who can teach about the basics of the game. "Every day we are seeing more and more venues being on-boarded. We organise pickleball days at all our venues where a coach from the AIPA goes to that group of participants, teaches them the rules, teaches them the basic techniques of the game. It ends with a nice fun tournament which we do with our venues as well. Pickleball days are proving to be very popular. These pickleball days are just `99 basically. We've done more than two and a half, three thousand bookings just over the last couple of months for these pickleball days," says Paranjape who is a member of the BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee.

While the platform has facilitated the booking of venues and coaches for up and coming generations, at the core of it is the idea of bringing people together for sport. "We are seeing the birth of thousands of communities around sport right now. It will aggregate venues, players, communities, coaches and sellers as well from an e-commerce perspective. We are spending a lot of time with communities. We just want to make it very easy for these communities to also connect with each other through this tech platform which we have built," he signs off.