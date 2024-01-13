India must be travellers’ country of desire

Modi is the maestro of symbolism. The social media blitz around his stroll created a massive buzz extolling the virtues of Indian beaches. Geopolitically, it was seen as Modi’s subtle attempt to promote the heavenly, unspoilt Lakshadweep as an alternative travel destination. The mockery and abuse prompted such a furious backlash from Indian celebs, corporate leaders and big-spending Bollywood bigwigs that Muizzu was forced to sack his three foul-mouthed ministers. After all, over one out of nine tourists to the island are Indians. Indian superstars who rarely holiday in India have now sworn to promote Indian beaches by urging Indians to ##ExploreIndianIslands. Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy wrote on X, “The tremendous response transcending cultures and continents underscores the potential of India’s domestic tourism.” The minister’s remarks provoked a debate over why India has so far failed to be one of the top 10 tourist destinations.