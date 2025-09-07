Serving people only path for political success: CM Majhi at Odisha Literary Festival

PC: You have been associated with the RSS. How have you now balanced Hindutva with the development plank?

CM: One who resides in India is a Hindu, irrespective of the religion he belongs to. He is a Hindu and Indian. Our mission is nationalism and we have to do politics on this basis. You can call me a Hinduvadi, but I wanted to work for the BJP from the beginning. I was inspired by towering personalities like AB Vajpayee and other leaders who were working hard for the people and the society. I became an MLA for the first time in 2000 and realised that BJP has a big platform to serve the people. Whether in power or not, it is very satisfying to work in the BJP.

PC: How do you plan to develop Odisha industrially. Though the state is rich in mines and minerals, industrial development has not been as expected.

CM: Industrialisation did not pick up under previous governments because they lacked the will. Our government has started afresh to make Odisha an industrial powerhouse. For example, Keonjhar is rich in mineral resources like iron ore and manganese but does not have a single industry. Our government was successful in bringing back POSCO again to Odisha and the company has agreed to invest in Keonjhar to establish a steel plant. The issue was in the headlines and even the prime minister acknowledged that Mohan Majhi was able to woo POSCO back to Odisha.