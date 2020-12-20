STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Prabhu Chawla Columns

Metro-Nizam who wants to be National Mughal

A national Islamic party is the dream of India’s 195 million Muslims, which Barrister Owaisi from Lincoln’s Inn dreams to realize for himself.

Published: 20th December 2020 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo | EPS)

Physics says every action has an equal and opposite reaction. Narendra Modi’s kinetic personality coalesced the Hindu psyche into a national political movement. Organised Hindutva that rose as a monolith from the ugly debris of appeasement and pseudo-market politics created a vacuum to be exploited. The 51-year-old Asaduddin Owaisi, the third generation political dynast of Hyderabad and inheritor of quite-a-mouthful All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, had been waiting for such a chance.

A national Islamic party is the dream of India’s 195 million Muslims, which Barrister Owaisi from Lincoln’s Inn dreams to realize for himself. Alternate politicians are mutants of the original gene, the reason why Indian politics remains mono-dimensional. They have no alternative agenda except their own religious and/or caste affiliations and identities.

The road to hell is paved with the footprints of people who tried to acquire political legitimacy by floating parties for minorities, tribal and Dalits. From All India Muslim League to the Republic Party of India, outfits were launched to seek national clout and proportional power share at the Centre and the states. None of the national parties allowed a Muslim leader to become a national icon, by either marginalising them or diminishing them with ornamental posts.

Owaisi’s sherwani is cut from a different cloth. He assumes he has the right degree and pedigree to claim the space of the Great Indian Muslim Leader. His skullcap hides an astute MBA (Muslim Brotherhood Alternative) strategist, who is polarising Muslims and Dalits away from the national mainstream to expand his market. After tasting victories in Maharashtra and recently in Bihar, he now has West Bengal in his sights. Undeterred by allegations that he is a BJP fifth columnist launched to split anti-BJP votes, Owaisi is well on track to become the tallest Muslim leader of post-Independence India. Bengal has over 27 percent Muslim voters.

Owaisi is expected to split these traditionally pro-TMC votes, compelling Mamata Banerjee to nickname AI MIM, the BJP’s B-team. Owaisi retorted, “Never was a man born who can buy Asaduddin Owaisi with money”. Then, never before has a metro leader got such national prominence and media attention. Indian Muslims lack intellectual and popular leadership to craft a united strategy. They are kept in ignorance by minority maneuvers, ghettoised by clerics and adopted by Left wing moralists. This leadership gap has helped Owaisi assume the Caliph’s throne.

On any Islam-related issue, it is he whom TV channels, institutions and think tanks invite to represent the minorities ignoring his party’s tainted past. AIMM has an unsavoury past and a controversial present. Like in the Congress, the Akali Dal, the Shiv Sena, the DMK, the National Conference, the Samajawadi Party etc, DNA controls the AI MM, too.

While other parties were floated to fight for freedom or to represent caste and regional interests, the AI MIM’s mandate was to fight India. It began life in 1927 as the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) in the Princely State of Hyderabad to launch the struggle for a “Muslim dominion”. In 1944, its radical leader Qasim Rizvi mobilised over one lakh Razakars to organise an armed resistance against the merger of Hyderabad with India. They terrorised, looted, raped and murdered thousands of Hindus. The Indian Army put down the rebellion and Rizvi was jailed.

Before leaving for Pakistan in 1957, he chose Abdul Wahid Owaisi as his successor. Grandfather Owaisi added ‘All India’ to Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen to acquire pan-India Muslim connectivity and became the undisputed leader of the Muslims settled in and around Hyderabad. Over 18 years, he transformed AI MIM into a formidable political empire. His son Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi was so powerful and popular that he was called Salar-e-Millat (commander of the community). He ensured victories in local elections and became a Lok Sabha MP. AI MM became influential enough for its headquarters to merit a visit from the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Now, Abdul Wahid’s grandson Asaduddin represents his father’s Lok Sabha seat and has always won. Younger brother Akbaruddin, who doesn’t hide his extremist anti-India views, is the leader of the party in the Telangana Assembly. However, family ownership of the party isn’t Asaduddin’s only qualification to claim the credible minority leader position. He is carefully choosing constituencies that can multiply his votes if not seats.

As per the Election Commission, any party can acquire national party status if it gains at least six percent of valid votes polled in any four or more states in a Lok Sabha election or a state legislature. It must win a minimum four Lok Sabha seats. Alternatively, it must bag two percent of the total Lok Sabha seats representing three states. Currently, AIMIM holds two Lok Sabha seats and 14 of over 4,000 Assembly seats in India. Nationally, its vote share is below one percent. It hasn’t garnered over three percent votes in any state, including stronghold Telangana.

This explains Owaisi’s expansionist plan, striking alliances with castes and non-Hindu communities. He believes he can lasso Dalits into his grand alliance of deprived classes. He tried this formula in the Maharashtra Lok Sabha and Assembly elections by collaborating with Dalit leader Prakash Ambedker’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi but came away with just two Assembly seats.

Owaisi is scripting his electoral travelogue to suit his ambition. AIMIM’s stellar performance of 31 seats out of 78 in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh civic body elections has given him hope. He has extended support to JD(S) in Karnataka. Though he dreams of a national empire, his party is just nominally present in eight states. He is conspicuously absent in Kerala where the Muslim League monopolises the community votes. He will be contesting around 25 seats in Tamil Nadu next year.

Like other national parties fielding the token Muslim, Owaisi has fielded a few Hindus in various local and state elections to dilute his hard core Islamic image. This most vocal Opposition leader against CAA and the abrogation of Article 370 has been cultivating other social groups, too. His party liberally funded flood relief in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Kerala but its leaders spew venom against Hindus.

Owaisi argues “AIMIM may be a political party that takes up the cause of not only Muslims but also Dalits and other weaker sections. It’s not a Muslim party,” …”Who has given them (critics) the right to call me secular or communal or anti-national?” However, he forgets that the literal translation of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul- ul-Muslimeen is “All India Council for Unity of Muslims”. Owaisi is, perhaps, channeling Jinnah who said, “expect the best, prepare for the worst.” His best tactic is to prepare himself as a minimised Minority Modi — a combination of irresistible ideology and articulate ambition. But for the neo-Nizam of Hyderabad trying to be the next Shahenshah of Hindustan, it will always remain a mirage.

prabhu chawla
prabhuchawla@newindianexpress.com
Follow him on Twitter @PrabhuChawla

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp