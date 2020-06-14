Vote politics: Biology in Black, Brown & White

Prabhu Chawla By

I dentity of birth deepens desperate divisions in humanity. Blacks vs. Whites, Christian vs. non-believers, Hindus vs. Muslims and anti-Semitism are the current proteins of power and hate.

America is reeling under the twin attacks of COVID-19 and racial riots following the brutal death of George Floyd, an out-of-work black man, at the hands of police.

Power during the 2020 US Presidential election will not flow from the ballot boxes alone. Knee bending—whether it is on Times Square or Minneapolis—will influence the verdict.

While bigotry has been the monopoly of fundamentalists, the fake liberal elite survive and thrive on the principle of Divide and Rule. For the past decade, left liberals have been losing political space to right wing nationalists.

From New York to New Delhi, neo internationalists are losing the battle for votes and the war of words to aggressive neo-nationalists. It began with the explosive entry of Narendra Modi as the most powerful mascot of nationalism and Hindutva.

He mauled the might of the Global Liberal Army. Two years later, Donald Trump bulldozed the entire Left wing political establishment that ruled America.

Both Trump and Modi have been under constant fire from the losers. However, Trump is both their prime target and symbol of racial supremacy, immature diplomacy and crass politics.

The fault lies with him alone.

A man who was voted to power to ‘Make America Great Again’ has become the destroyer of everything that the most powerful democracy on earth stands for. Trump’s victory changed the way the rest of the world perceived economics, politics and religion.

But he spoke too much and too out of turn, parking his foot permanently in his mouth. America will choose its next President in November.

By painting Trump as a bigoted, anti-democratic, corrupt, cowardly and weak leader in speeches and campaign videos, liberals are determined to assert and rediscover their lost power base. For the past couple of weeks, the US, the fount of Liberalism and Liberty, is on fire. Arsonists have unleashed terror and violence in major cities on the pretext of protest against Floyd’s killing.

Never before has a murder been turned into an opportunity to celebrate. Rarely has such a heinous crime been used to purvey and promote ideology.

President Trump was the obvious target. He has been behaving less like a President and more like a street pugilist looking for an opportunity to kayo critics as anti-American.

Floyd became the boilerplate black American victim of blood thirsty cops and gun-toting white supremacists.

His death is now the pivotal point of the Democrat-Republican standoff. Though numerous prominent white leaders did condemn the killing and Trump’s behaviour, they refrained from painting it in binary colours.

Democrats, backed by the liberals, are treating blacks as their vote bank and not as citizens deprived of basic rights and better standards of living even under their own regimes. They use “Black Lives Matter” to polarise the Presidential elections.

The new crop of Democratic leaders lacks a sense of history. In April 1968, the worst riots raged throughout America after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. The arson and violence was more destructive than now. But neither party politicised the tragedy.

Robert F. Kennedy made an emotional speech to defuse the situation saying “For those of you who are black and are tempted to be filled with hatred and distrust at the injustice of such an act, against all white people, I can only say that I feel in my own heart the same kind of feeling. I had a member of my family killed, but he was killed by a white man.”

He withdrew from the presidential contest as a courtesy to his conscience. Two months later, a Palestinian assassinated him.

However, many pro-white leaders in the US have been talking the language of revenge against the blacks. For example, George Wallace, a former Democratic Governor of Alabama, during his campaign in 1967 quoted the then Miami Police Chief Walter Headley, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

On May 20, Trump tweeted the quote, and came under fire. Democrats backed by wealthy and well-connected Washington visionaries have joined hands to dictate the electoral narrative. American liberals, including many Indians, have concluded that only divisive politics based on community and religion can yield rich dividends. They see Floyd as a black man and not an American who was denied his right to live with dignity.

White extremists in America have butchered many black Floyds. But no one mourns his or her death. However, for Floyd, leaders like Canadian Prime Minister and top politicians in various capitals have bent their knee. It seems they’ve picked up a few leaves from the book of Indian liberals. For decades, Indian illiberals have been dividing people along caste, community and religion. They hate to call everyone an Indian. The unnatural death of any human being is handled according to his name. Ali gets a different treatment than Ram, Singh or David. Many past elections have been fought on division of votes rather than unity of purpose and mission.

The Divisiveness pandemic has travelled to many democracies that have lost their original demographic contours. Europe, America and the United Kingdom are no more dominated by Caucasians.

Immigrants from African and Asian countries in various parts of the world have acquired decisive say in the outcome of elections.

For the past few decades, liberals have taken up the cause of Muslims in Europe and influenced policies. When terror’s calamitous colour turned green, nationalists rode to power.

In England and Canada, every political party has to accommodate the interests of non-white minorities. In a world dominated by markets and money, the ballot bazaar is consolidating around Minority vs. Majority instead of a competitive battle between better and the best. In prejudice’s political petri dish, biology influences history with the genealogy of irascible ideologies.