Pak paranoia injects terror virus in Valley

Prabhu Chawla By

There is no greater virus than terrorism in the laboratory of political history for which no vaccine or cure has been found. The more you try to contain it with force, the larger its subversive spread. Like in antigenic shifts when two germs bind to create a more lethal strain, the coronavirus and the terror pathogen have combined to cause an atmosphere of fear in Kashmir.

The objective of both is death and disability. As West Asia reels under the COVID-19 rampage, Islamist terrorists have targeted Kashmir even as their minders and mentors in Pakistan are cavalier about saving the lives of its own citizens.

The zealots believe that killing Indian soldiers guarantee a more exalted position in ‘jannat ‘ than by saving Pakistanis from viral death. For the past few weeks, Pakistan’s covert agencies are focused on attacking Indian defence forces at the Kashmir Valley, which is gripped by the COVID-19 wave. In one of the worst tragedies in recent years, ISI-sponsored mercenaries killed five Indian soldiers, including a Commanding Officer (CO), in a fierce 18-hour battle in Handwara area last week.

The murder of the CO hit home hard. It enraged the Army only more, which has been losing more and more brave hearts to terror bullets. It mounted a focused multi-agency operation and neutralised Riyaz Naikoo, Hizbul Mujahideen’s operational commander. He was the poster boy of Kashmir terrorism ever since Burhan Wani was killed three years ago.

The killing of our soldiers and the bloody retaliation reflect the revival of Pakistan-backed terror in the border areas. The burgeoning cases of incursions and LoC violations in the past few months is a clear indication of Pakistan’s resolve to keep the business of terror alive even as bodies pile up in its own graveyards. Since January, the Army has killed over 70 terrorists in the Valley; almost half of them during the last month. Active infiltration is rising.

Over 250 insurgents are currently active in Kashmir. The government was expecting a major drop in terror activities after it abolished Article 370 and converted the state into an Union Territory in August 2019. It had imposed a complete lockdown and detained prominent netas, including leaders with suspected links with anti-national elements. Between August and December 2019, there was a significant fall in attacks on army men and civilians. Yet, as the snow began to melt in the beginning of the year, local youth began crossing the border in large numbers to be trained in terror camps.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent interactions with world leaders, had referred to the obsession of Pakistan (without naming it) with terror over healthcare. But Islamabad remains blasé about its COVID-19 death toll. Most terror outfits are in a full action mode, as Pakistan premier Imran Khan is conspicuous by his absence. Its military commanders are busy saving themselves and their families and acquaintances from COVID-19’s fatal embrace.

By all indications, the country’s civilian governance has completely collapsed and the Army has taken over decision making. The frequency of terror attacks and the quality of arms at the disposal of terrorists indicate the terrifying torque of ISI’s direct logistic support.

Moreover, diplomats, liberals, peaceniks and tycoons have insulated their monetary and physical assets by hunkering down in luxurious bunkers. Hardly has an India Gate-like transient torch or cantankerous candle bearer spoken against the fresh suppuration of the Pakistani canker.

The militant attacks had escalated after Modi assumed power in 2014. According to official records, there was a whopping 93 per cent rise in the death toll of security personnel between 2014 and 2018 and a 175 per cent spurt in attacks.

In the last five years, the average number of strikes in the Valley was 30 per month, with over a dozen infiltrators sneaking in. Pakistan expresses freedom of action only through its bombs and bullets.

More worrisome are the large crowds at the funerals of terrorists despite the administration’s restrictions on gatherings like at Jaish-e-Mohammad commander Sajad Nawab Dar’s burial in Sopore. Apart up from stepping up its local indoctrination, Pakistan Army has ramped up covering fire for terrorists crossing the LoC and the international border— over 1,600 ceasefire violations already as against 3,200 in 2019.

Kashmir watchers think that ISI’s revival of terrorism and unprovoked bombardment are aimed at neutralising the positive impact of India’s efficient handling of Coronavirus in the Valley. The Valley is the worst affected in terms of active cases. Yet, only eight persons have died. Of the total 850 cases in J&K, the Valley with just over 60 per cent of the state population has about 750 cases, i.e., around 90 per cent.

Still the local administration has been able to not only contain fatalities but also punch up the number of daily tests to 3,000 in May from just less than 60 in March. It has ensured total social distancing and added dedicated health facilities. The Centre has deputed special medical teams. It’s in a calamity that the strength of human bonding is tested.

Pakistan is worried that if the new administration connects emotionally with locals by offering good health and a better economy, the toxic slogan of Azadi will become a rotting apple in the orchards of death. The resurgent patriotic local youth would any day choose to live by enjoying national advantages over spilling blood in the name of a mirage.

Only the plundered plasma of innocents, which will turn red the tides of the River Jhelum, can satiate the thirst of dialogue dealers and Azadi Angels. Modi has altered the geographical contours of the former state. Now is the time to fumigate its highly polluted emotional quotient. By incubating deadlier strains of terror germs, Pakistan is ignoring corona deaths at home. To disinfect hostility’s hysterical history, it is vital to decontaminate the minds of both friends and foes first.

(The author can be contacted at prabhuchawla@newindianexpress.com)

Twitter: @PrabhuChawla