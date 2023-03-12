Sunak bets on Islamic scare vote

Prabhu Chawla By

At last, the Empire strikes back. Britain's current Captain Kirk— Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who could be easily mistaken for a Bengali bhadralok or a Gujarati barrister of the 1900s—is betting on 'Agli Baar, Sunak sarkar" by policing its flawed immigration policy. Xenophobia is the first refuge of the punitive patriot: to defend the British way of life, Sunak has introduced legislation to ban and deport the "new boat people."

The new law will apply retrospectively. Illegals from war-torn Middle Eastern countries crossing the Channel have been entering the UK and turning England into a non-Christian nation. Official data released late last year claimed that less than half of the British population called themselves Christians. Sunak's legislation hopes to change his nation's altered religious and social contours. The time-tested formula of invoking nationalism and identity politics to rally voters is as original as fish and chips.

The economic policies of Britain's new White Knight with dark skin aren't showing results. His leadership over the Conservative Party, dominated by whites, is shaky. His betrayal of one-time mentor and the then-PM Boris Johnson still rankles among loyalists. Tech mogul Narayana Murthy's powerful son-in-law also knows that opinion polls and social influencers identify immigration as one of the top three issues for voters. If Sunak is courting a midterm mandate, speaking the nationalist lingo could redeem his dim prospects. Is he inspired by the Modi Model? The BJP's power run is thanks to Narendra Modi's charisma and focus on Hindu identity coupled with economic growth. Sunak is also inspired by the European trend of the extreme right parties winning elections on the platform of protecting national cultural and religious character.

The dead Empire, which Sunak rules, had, by the 20th century, controlled about 25 per cent of the world's total land area and a quarter of its population. Its cultural and social domination changed world history with military might and an arrogant class structure with bigoted bombast that mandated 'No dogs or Indians allowed." That racist rant has now died with the fading echoes of British pride. Sunak has to be more loyal than the king to gain the loyalty of the voters. The rhetoric of the PM and his staunch anti-Asian Home secretary Suella Braverman is driven not only by economic concerns but also by a worry over the social fallout of unrestricted immigration. "My policy is very simple, it is this country—and your government—who should decide who comes here, not criminal gangs. They are paying people smugglers huge sums to make this dangerous and sometimes tragic journey. The reason that criminal gangs continue to bring small boats over here is because they know that our system can be exploited… We will detain those who come here illegally and then remove them in weeks, either to their own country if it is safe to do so, or to a safe third country like Rwanda." He thundered, "This legislation will be retrospective." Even illegal immigrants who arrived years ago could be deported, aka Donald Trump's America First rule.

Sunak claimed that his government spends about 6 million pounds daily on hosting immigrants in hotels. Braveman said, "The asylum system costs around 3 billion pounds a year." Their turgid arguments had economic merit but were actually driven by identity politics. With over 50 per cent of the British population from other nationalities and ethnic and religious groups, England has never faced such a challenge to its self-hood. Over the past decade, people from Muslim-dominated countries particularly have been descending on its shores in search of a better life without abandoning their tribal and ethnic medievalism.

For the first time, England is no more a majority Christian nation. The self-identified Muslim population rose from 4.9 per cent in 2011 to 6.50 per cent in 2022. An official report stated the UK's Christian count is below the 50 per cent mark. The Office for National Statistics noted that practising Christians were 46.2 per cent of the population in 2021, as against 59.3 per cent in 2011. Numerous prominent cities could have a Muslim majority in the next few decades. While some Tories are crying wolf over Hindus, Britain's 4 million Muslims outweigh its 1 million Hindus and barely less than half a million Sikhs. Between 2001 and 2009, England's Islamic population rose almost ten times faster than the non-Muslim population.

Previously liberal and elitist Muslims who never capitalised on their religion would move to England. Now reverse-colonisation is wholesale. Britain isn't the only country facing the alarming rise in arriving Muslims escaping conflicts in West Asia, impecunious Pakistan and regressive Afghanistan. However, these refugees who took advantage of the liberal European asylum policies returned to their claustrophobic cultural ethos after receiving permanent resident status and economic support in their adopted counties. Five per cent of the population of France, Germany, Bulgaria and The Netherlands is Muslim, who are culturally disruptive. Despite homegrown jihadis whose population explosion led to bomb explosions killing civilians and radical mullahs spewing hate in daily sermons to Muslim youth in mosques, the wrath of human rights advocates has scorched Britain. "I am deeply concerned at this legislation," Volker Turk, the high commissioner for human rights (UNCHR), joined the woke chorus. Turk claimed, "Such a wholesale ban preventing people from seeking asylum and other forms of international protection in the UK would be at variance with the UK's obligations under international human rights and refugee law." However, Sunak is defiant. A section of the British media even hinted that he is ready to withdraw Britain from the European Convention on Human Rights.

The West has none to blame except itself for allowing its fake liberal ethos to destroy its identity integrity. But their doublespeak diplomacy has been historically established. When India was inundated by Bangladeshis escaping Pakistani military brutality in 1971, the West pressured Indira Gandhi to accommodate them on humanitarian grounds. Its politicians protested the deportation of Rohingyas back to Burma. Now when the whites are facing the brunt of cultural corruption and economic chaos from infiltrators, they regret their past to save their future. India had warned them of the exodus of dilution and desperation. A nation must put its identity first over politically correct balderdash to be part of the league of prosperity. The lazy whites, exhausted by World War II, clung to the mirage of colonial supremacy and let in millions of migrant labourers from Asia and Africa to rebuild Britain and Europe. Now that the sun has set on the Empire, "No immigrants and dogs are allowed" seems to be a slogan that Sunak and his counterparts are bandying about to save their skin. It comes a tad too late.

