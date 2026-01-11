New gods of tech and return of old questions

Every invention starts with the same vibe, ‘this will make life easier’. It starts with the same low-key flex: fire meant food no longer fought back, and night stopped being terrifying. The wheel saved our knees. Electricity killed the dark. The internet killed distance. Smartphones killed waiting. Each upgrade shaved off friction, effort, uncertainty. But here’s the twist nobody puts in the keynote slides: every time life gets easier, we end up inventing new ways to feel something again. And now here we are, paying money to run on treadmills that go nowhere, lifting iron to recreate work our ancestors were literally trying to escape, subscribing to apps that remind us to breathe, stretch, sleep, hydrate, and occasionally look up from the screen. And, ah, “Digital detox” is now a luxury product. Everyone’s talking about grounding routines, touch grass energy while holding devices that never stop buzzing. Progress didn’t fail. It looped so hard it glitched.

This is why Gates, Musk, and Zuckerberg don’t feel like just CEOs anymore. They feel like the new gods of how reality is supposed to work. Gates wants electronic tattoos on your skin tracking your body dynamics better than you can. Musk wants to skip the body entirely and wire the brain straight into machines with no screen, no delay, thought straight to action. Zuckerberg wants whole worlds where gravity, geography, and even physical presence are optional. These on-the-way tech aren’t just about products. They’re beliefs about what a human is. And right when life hits max easy mode, we start inventing difficulty again. History has seen this movie before. Humans always worship whatever they depend on. When survival depended on rivers, gods lived in rivers. When forests fed people, gods lived in forests.