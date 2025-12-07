A Street-style Fine Dine

Hosa, meaning ‘new’ in Kannada, stays true to its name. Drawing from Chef Harish Rao’s experience and travel across Southern India, the menu blends traditional, street-style South Indian flavours with a fresh, modern sensibility.

Food: The menu at Hosa is simple yet offers enough for variety seekers. Their small plates welcome you with cracked potatoes—crispy fried potatoes served with cauliflower masiyal, drizzled with hibiscus dust. The crisp gives a perfect start to the meal. Definitely try the street-style Shimeji mushroom varuval, button mushroom pate served with green pepper. Its subtle umami flavour lingers on the palate. The succulent mutton pepper roast, paired with coin parottas, doesn’t disappoint.