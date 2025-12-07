A Street-style Fine Dine

Hosa, meaning ‘new’ in Kannada, stays true to its name. Drawing from Chef Harish Rao’s experience and travel across Southern India, the menu blends traditional, street-style South Indian flavours with a fresh, modern sensibility.
Food: The menu at Hosa is simple yet offers enough for variety seekers. Their small plates welcome you with cracked potatoes—crispy fried potatoes served with cauliflower masiyal, drizzled with hibiscus dust. The crisp gives a perfect start to the meal. Definitely try the street-style Shimeji mushroom varuval, button mushroom pate served with green pepper. Its subtle umami flavour lingers on the palate. The succulent mutton pepper roast, paired with coin parottas, doesn’t disappoint.
In the large plates, chicken Kalaki Serva—tangy chicken salna (gravy) topped with a soft, semi-cooked egg scramble and served with veechu parotta—is hands down the best option on the menu. The beverage menu is equally impressive, with over 20 signature cocktails inspired by the flavours of South India. The Lemongrass Colada, which combines aged rum with pineapple and coconut cream, is fruity and romantic, while the Honey Bee, with its subtle sweet gin taste, is a great option for those who like their cocktails a bit sweet.
Décor: Seating roughly 90 people, the curved interior dining area breaks away from the usual square shape, lending it a unique vibe. The adjacent patio, with its white-and-blue theme, is perfectly set up for sipping cocktails on a casual meet up.
Service: The service is quick and on-point. The waiters know what they are serving and are polite with their suggestions.
Price: With an average spend of `3,500 for two (without alcohol), Hosa is a bit pricey but makes it up with its taste.
Address: One Horizon Centre, Sector 43, Gurugram