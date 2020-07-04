Home Specials

E-waste surges 21% in 5 yrs

About 54 million metric tonnes (Mt) of e-waste was generated worldwide in 2019, up 21 per cent in just five years, according to the UN’s Global E-waste Monitor 2020.

Published: 04th July 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Despite e-waste rules being introduced, the ground realities have not changed much

About 54 million metric tonnes (Mt) of e-waste was generated worldwide in 2019, up 21 per cent in just five years, according to the UN’s Global E-waste Monitor 2020. We take a look

New predictions

The report predicts global e-waste — discarded products with a battery or plug — will reach 74 Mt by 2030

Fastest growing waste stream

This makes e-waste the world’s fastest-growing domestic waste stream, fuelled mainly by higher consumption rates of electric and electronic equipment, short life cycles, and few options for repair.

Valuable garbage

$57 billion worth of gold, silver, copper, platinum and other high-value, recoverable materials were mostly dumped or burned rather than being collected for treatment and reuse.

  • 1 7. 4% of 2019’s e-waste was collected and recycled

Health hazard

Electronic waste contains toxic additives and hazardous substances such as mercury, which can damage our brain and affect neurological functioning.

50 tones of mercury — used in monitors, PCBs and fluorescent and energy-saving light sources — are contained in undocumented flows of e-waste annually.

Key findings

98 Mt of CO2-equivalents were released into the atmosphere from discarded fridges and air-conditioners last year.

0.3% of global greenhouse gas emissions was sourced to this release

E-waste policy

78 number of countries that have adopted a national e-waste policy

Stay up to date on all the latest Specials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
e-waste

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp