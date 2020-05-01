This is why you have to keep your nose covered

Researchers have found that the nose is a crucial organ for the coronavirus to gain entry into the lungs. Hence, it must remain covered by the mask at most times to prevent the virus from entering the lungs.

It is not just because you inhale from your nose, but because the nasal cavity houses two cell types that are initial infection points for Covid-19.

To reach their conclusion, the researchers analysed 20 different tissues of non-infected persons, from the nasal cavity, heart, kidney, liver, intestines, the eyes and the lungs from data sets of Human Cell Atlas consortium.

These are exploited by the coronavirus to get into our cells, causing high rate of infection.

These two are expressed in cells in different organs, including the cells on the inner lining of the nose.

The mucus-producing goblet cells and ciliated cells in the nose have the highest levels of ACE2 and TMPRSS2 proteins, conducive for the COVID-19 virus proteins. That explains why these cells are the most likely initial infection route for the virus

Researchers from Wellcome Sanger Institute, University Medical Centre Groningen, University Cote d’Azur and CNRS, Nice and their collaborators discovered that goblet and ciliated cells in the nose have high levels of the entry proteins.

The coronavirus-inviting cells in the nasal cavity almost means a red carpet welcome for thevirus to the lungs.

This is all themore reason why your nose needs to be kept covered at most times

They have identified receptor protein — ACE2 — and the TMPRSS2 protease in these cells that can activate SARS-CoV-2 virus’ entry.