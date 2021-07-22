Explainer: How to find out if your phone was infected with the Pegasus spyware

By Express News Service

Pegasus spyware can be covertly installed on your phone by exploiting vulnerabilities in apps and tools, thus using your own phone to spy on you. It has turned into a global focal point as a tool that undermines democratic rights of individuals. Here is an explainer on what the spyware is all about.

WHAT IS PEGASUS SPYWARE?

Pegasus is a spyware that can be installed on mobile phones without the user even getting to know about it

It can target Apple iOS and Android devices, and is even able to infect the latest iOS versions, including the iOS 14.6

The spyware can use your phone camera, and even copy/send messages

WHAT CAN THE SPYWARE DO?

It can monitor all communications from your phone, including emails, text messages, and even the web searches you have done

It can help track the user through location identification and can track your calls too

Your phone will be used to spy on you, because the phone’s camera and microphone are used for surveillance

HOW DOES THE SPYWARE INFECT iPHONES?

It impersonates applications downloaded on an iPhone

Then it is transmitted through push notifications using the Apple servers

The spyware can infect your phone by exploiting the photo app, the Apple Music app, or a zero-click iMessage

iMessage is an Apple Inc-developed instant messaging service launched in 2011 to work on Apple platforms like iPadOS, macOS, iOS and watchOS

WHO DEVELOPED PEGASUS?

Israeli firm NSO group

The company is also known as Q Cyber Technologies. The use of Pegasus had been justified by the developers for targetting terrorist organisations and criminals, but it has also found favour among authoritarian leaders to spy on opponents as well as journalists

Human rights group Amnesty International helped reveal this month that the spyware was being exploited for misuse to target political opponents, critiques and journalists in violation of democratic principles

HOW CAN YOU KNOW YOUR PHONE HAS MALWARE?

It runs slower than usual

Noticeable performance drop

You notice apps crashing while using them

WHAT CAN DETECT PEGASUS?

A tool called Mobile Verification Toolkit (MVT) can detect Pegasus. It can help you know if Pegasus has installed itself on your phone

The advantage is that this tool can work on iOS and Android devices, but due to more pronounced forensic traces it is easier to do so on the former than the latter

The powerful spyware can sneak into your phone in at least two easy ways. Unlike in the past — when a non-techsavvy generation could be nudged to click on malicious links — Pegasus infections can now be achieved through “zeroclick” attacks, requiring no user interaction whatsoever.

These zero-click security breaches can occur via mail apps, p2p device protocols, WhatsApp, or even the graphics library — a simple unanswered WhatsApp call can place the Pegasus code on your device.

These attacks often rely on another deeper vulnerability known as “zeroday”, which are the loopholes in a mobile OS that a phone manufacturer doesn’t know about.