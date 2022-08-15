Karnataka's Isuru villagers, for whom the bell tolled 

Ramachandra V Gunari By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A bell tied inside Sri Veerabhadreshwara Swamy Temple in Isuru village of Shikaripura taluk, was witness to the villagers’ struggle for independence, and its sonorous ring gave them direction to organise their forces against the British.

Mahatma Gandhi’s Quit India movement call on August 8, 1942, ignited the spark of defiance among the villagers of Isuru. They came out with a strong slogan, ‘Esuru Kottaru.., Isuru Bideyu’ (We don’t leave Isuru among many villages) and started a peaceful movement.

According to the Gazetteer of India, from August 17, 1942, onwards, the villagers showed great courage and defiance. Prabhat Pheri (processions) were carried out around the village every day, with slogans like ‘Do not pay taxes’, ‘Cut down teak trees and wires’, ‘Burn account books of Gaudas and Shanbhogues’. On September 25, when the village officer came for the collection of assessment and preparation of pahani, their registers were seized by village youths. The next day, the villagers put up a signboard which declared that theirs was a ‘free village’ and set up a parallel government of youngsters.

On September 28, 1942, when amaldar Channa Krishnaiah and inspector Kenchegowda came to the village, the villagers insisted that the officers wear the Gandhi cap. A scuffle ensued, and the villagers killed both the officers.

Retired KAS officer H Baligar told The New Indian Express that the ring of the bell gave an indication to the revolutionaries. “A single ring was a hint that there was no significant development, and was a call for a routine meeting. When the bell was rung twice, it was a call for a secret meeting, three rings were to alert the villagers to assemble immediately, as it was an emergency. Four rings was an alarm to congregate immediately with weapons,” said Baligar.

The killing of the amaldar and police inspector prompted the British to invade Isuru and thrash the villagers. They filed harsh cases, burnt houses and even assaulted women. They seized the village and arrested freedom fighters. Of them, Gurappa, Jinahalli Mallappa, Suryanarayanachar, Badakalli Halappa and Goudru Shankarappa were hanged on April 6, 7 and 8, 1943. These five revolutionaries were below 30 years of age. Women fighters Halamma, Siddamma and Parvathamma were sentenced to life imprisonment, and others were awarded rigorous imprisonment.

On investigation, police found that the temple bell sent out crucial messages. They confiscated it and presented it before a court in Sagar as witness.

