Doctors in (D)anger

For Abhaya, the evening of August 9 began as a typical night shift at the R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata. The 31-year-old trainee doctor had just finished her rounds after 36 exhausting hours on duty. She settled down for a brief rest in a quiet corner of the hospital — specifically, a seminar room due to the lack of a designated rest area — hoping to recharge before the next wave of responsibilities. Unbeknownst to her, this moment of vulnerability would lead to an unspeakable tragedy.
In the early hours, while the rest of the hospital buzzed with the muted activity of night duty, a horrifying crime unfolded. The young doctor was brutally raped and murdered. The incident shocked not only her colleagues in Kolkata but also doctors across the country.
News of the incident sent shockwaves through the medical fraternity, and what followed was a collective gasp from the nation’s healthcare professionals. This wasn’t just another tragic headline; it was a call to action. Doctors, especially those in training, have long known the risks they face — not just from the diseases they combat daily, but from the threat of violence that has invaded hospitals. The response was swift. Across India, doctors began to mobilise. From the premier hospitals of Delhi to the government-run clinics of small towns, medical professionals stood together in solidarity.
A large number of resident doctors went on strike, boycotting outpatient departments (OPD) and elective surgeries. Although the strike initially remained limited, the unfortunate mob violence against peacefully protesting doctors of RG Kar on the eve of Independence Day spread the protest to every corner of the nation. In the aftermath, medicos from all public healthcare institutes joined the strike, followed by private doctors from hospitals and clinics, resulting in a nationwide shutdown of 24 hours.
The impact on healthcare services was profound, significantly disrupting patient care across major hospitals such as AIIMS, Safdarjung, and Ram Manohar Lohia. With OPDs closed and surgeries postponed, patients, many of whom had traveled long distances for treatment, were left unattended.
At AIIMS, surgeries plummeted by more than 90%, while OPD consultations saw a dramatic decline of over 80%. On a typical day, AIIMS conducts nearly 1,000 surgeries, but during the strike, only 83 could be performed, leading to a severe backlog.
For a week now, the city’s public healthcare system has been at a standstill. Resident doctors and the medical fraternity are demanding change. At the centre of their demands is a call for a Central Protection Act — a legal framework that would ensure the safety of all healthcare workers.
Unified call for protection
In 2019, following a spate of violent attacks on junior doctors in West Bengal, the Centre prepared the Healthcare Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill.
The bill was drafted with inputs from healthcare workers, aiming to provide better protection to a wider group of individuals working in medical settings, with more stringent punishments for perpetrators. The draft was also circulated for consultations. However, it was never tabled in Parliament.
KV Babu, a RTI activist and doctor from Kerala, filed an RTI request to seek the status of the 2019 bill. The response noted that the Health Ministry was asked not to pursue the draft because health is a state subject and other fraternities might make similar demands.
However, healthcare workers are more vulnerable to violence than other professions. Workplace violence against doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals is a growing concern affecting health systems and has been a long-standing issue in the country. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has reported that 75% of doctors face either physical or verbal abuse at some point in their careers.
A meta-analysis done in 2020, based on 15 research studies, showed that 63% of healthcare workers experienced some form of violence in their workplace, with 64% of male and 54% of female healthcare workers affected.
Dr. Narin Sehgal, Medical Director of Sehgal Neo Hospital, echoed the call for a Central Protection Act, emphassing the need for a permanent solution. “There must be a permanent solution—a central law that provides protection to medicos, with a special focus on women. The perpetrators of this unspeakable crime must face exemplary punishment, serving as a stern warning to anyone who might consider such barbaric acts in the future,” he said.
The UK’s NHS upholds a strict zero-tolerance policy on violence, backed by a specialised security team and an extensive reporting system. In the U.S, several states classify assaults on healthcare workers as felonies, serving as a significant deterrent. Australian hospitals have implemented safety measures such as presence of security personnel, installation of panic buttons and mandatory de-escalation training.
Indeed, the government introduced a temporary protection law for healthcare workers when they were needed the most. When Covid-19 emerged, an ordinance was swiftly enacted in April 2020 to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, under which acts of violence against healthcare personnel during any situation were considered cognizable and non-bailable offenses. This move was driven by the urgency of the health services. The act does not remain in force now, as the government has nullified it after the impact of Covid-19 subsided. With this, healthcare workers have lost the ensured security provided under the legislation.
Doctors want the government to take a similar route of ordinance to enact the CPA since Parliament is not in session. “There have been many ordinances for various issues in the country. Our issue of safety and security for healthcare professionals is also one of the most pressing issues, which requires urgent ordinances considering the increasing crime against healthcare workers day and night,” said Dr. Indra Shekhar, President of AIIMS RDA.
Half-hearted response
After a week of widespread protest, the government responded with an assurance to form a committee that will suggest measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals. The Health Ministry stated that 26 states have already passed legislation for the protection of healthcare workers in their respective states, making the demand for a CPA unnecessary.
However, doctors find this inadequate, as similar assurances were given in 2019 before drafting the law, which is yet to see the light of day.
“State-level laws protecting healthcare workers exist, but they are often ineffective due to lack of awareness among police and a general disregard by the public. Medical staff and hospital property remain easy targets for violence with minimal consequences for attackers. To truly reduce violence against healthcare workers, we must make hospitals more patient- and family-friendly,” said Dr. Siddharth Tara, Convenor of the Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum (PMSF).
Dr. Harshita Prakash from NDMC Medical College emphasised that a dedicated law would ensure deterrence and compel hospitals to ensure better security for their staff. “Medical colleges often have ill-lit corridors, inadequately secured wards and long, unmonitored stretches between departments — areas where incidents of violence have occurred in the past. Security guards are typically undertrained, making them inefficient in managing large crowds or preventing confrontations. A dedicated law could address these issues, mandating that hospitals provide sufficient security and a safe working environment,” she said.
Dr. Jaswant Jangra, Assistant Professor at AIIMS Deogha noted that while the Ministry’s announcement to form a committee for the protection of healthcare workers is a step in the right direction, it might only result in providing security to healthcare setups, which is an inter-ministerial task.
Dr. RV Asokan, IMA President stressed the need for the government to declare all healthcare setups as safe zones where any kind of violence should be categorised as cognizable offenses. “We want the government to declare medical colleges and hospitals as safe zones and provide security based on their eminence. Private and corporate hospitals have somewhat security arrangements, but medical colleges are built for increased accessibility for the public,” he said.
State of security
Recently, the city witnessed a spate of horrific incidents, including the brazen daylight murder of a patient inside a ward at GTB Hospital and vandalism at AIIMS ART Centre by its own security guards. A reality check by this newspaper into the security situation at several city hospitals revealed alarming deficiencies, exposing a noticeable lack of security measures, even outside critical areas like emergency wards.
Doctors on duty expressed their frustration over the situation, whether it was overcrowded ward rooms, overburdened shift timings, or lack of security in case the relatives of a patient became restless. “Families of patients abusing doctors is a common occurrence these days. Last week, a son of a patient screamed at me and could have even attacked had I not left and my fellow colleagues not intervened on time,” a female doctor said.
It was also observed that the Delhi government’s directions to install metal detectors at emergency entrances have fallen on deaf ears; this newspaper was unable to find any.
However, senior Delhi Police officers said that they have stepped up security outside city hospitals. Simultaneously, the Anti-Corruption Branch recently registered a case against three security service provider companies allegedly involved in “malpractices” and “embezzlement of government funds” in providing security personnel at different Delhi government hospitals. Experts feel that keeping a hawk-eye through CCTV cameras could help them easily identify these criminals.
“By using AI to monitor and analyse real-time surveillance footage, we can detect and generate real time alert for suspicious activities, even the word ‘help’ sends an alert before they lead to harm,” Staqu Technologies CEO Atul Rai said.
Key demands
A Central Act incorporating the amendments of 2020 in the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 into the draft “The Healthcare Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property Bill 2019)”
A nationwide increase in security personnel and the installation of CCTV cameras in all hospitals to ensure a safer working environment for healthcare professionals.
Immediate ordinance addressing safety concerns of healthcare professionals including stringent measures against perpetrators, which must be followed by the introduction of a comprehensive bill in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.
Impartial and transparent investigation of the brutal rape and murder of Kolkata doctor in a timeframe and rendering of justice. Appropriate and dignified compensation to the bereaved family commensurate with the cruelty inflicted.
How things unfolded
August 9
02:00am
After 36 hours of duty, the victim, a second-year postgraduate trainee in the chest department of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, went to the seminar hall at about 2 am to take a break.
Early morning: Her semi-naked body with multiple injuries and signs of sexual assault and torture, was found in the seminar hall
10:53am
The victim’s parents received a call from an assistant superintendent informing them that their daughter was unwell.
11:15am
They received another call claiming that the trainee doctor had died by suicide within the hospital premises.
Time not known: Then principal of the hospital, Dr Sandip Kumar Ghosh revealed the identity of the victim, which is prohibited by law. Says, “It was irresponsible of the girl to go to the seminar hall alone at night”
August 10
04:44 PM
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Sealdah revealed details of the incident including bleeding from the vagina, eyes and mouth and injuries in nails and hands.
Date not known: Hospital administration allegedly started renovating the building where the rape and murder had occurred.
Protest erupts outside hospital
August 12
Dr Ghosh tenders resignation
Dr Ghosh Reappointed as the principal of the National Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.
August 13
Calcutta HC raps up police for filing a case of natural death
Case transferred to CBI
August 15
12:00 am
thousands of women in Kolkata come on street to hold candle light march
August 17
24 hours nationwide strike observed buy doctors on IMA’s call