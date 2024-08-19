Doctors in (D)anger

For Abhaya, the evening of August 9 began as a typical night shift at the R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata. The 31-year-old trainee doctor had just finished her rounds after 36 exhausting hours on duty. She settled down for a brief rest in a quiet corner of the hospital — specifically, a seminar room due to the lack of a designated rest area — hoping to recharge before the next wave of responsibilities. Unbeknownst to her, this moment of vulnerability would lead to an unspeakable tragedy.

In the early hours, while the rest of the hospital buzzed with the muted activity of night duty, a horrifying crime unfolded. The young doctor was brutally raped and murdered. The incident shocked not only her colleagues in Kolkata but also doctors across the country.

News of the incident sent shockwaves through the medical fraternity, and what followed was a collective gasp from the nation’s healthcare professionals. This wasn’t just another tragic headline; it was a call to action. Doctors, especially those in training, have long known the risks they face — not just from the diseases they combat daily, but from the threat of violence that has invaded hospitals. The response was swift. Across India, doctors began to mobilise. From the premier hospitals of Delhi to the government-run clinics of small towns, medical professionals stood together in solidarity.

A large number of resident doctors went on strike, boycotting outpatient departments (OPD) and elective surgeries. Although the strike initially remained limited, the unfortunate mob violence against peacefully protesting doctors of RG Kar on the eve of Independence Day spread the protest to every corner of the nation. In the aftermath, medicos from all public healthcare institutes joined the strike, followed by private doctors from hospitals and clinics, resulting in a nationwide shutdown of 24 hours.

The impact on healthcare services was profound, significantly disrupting patient care across major hospitals such as AIIMS, Safdarjung, and Ram Manohar Lohia. With OPDs closed and surgeries postponed, patients, many of whom had traveled long distances for treatment, were left unattended.

At AIIMS, surgeries plummeted by more than 90%, while OPD consultations saw a dramatic decline of over 80%. On a typical day, AIIMS conducts nearly 1,000 surgeries, but during the strike, only 83 could be performed, leading to a severe backlog.

For a week now, the city’s public healthcare system has been at a standstill. Resident doctors and the medical fraternity are demanding change. At the centre of their demands is a call for a Central Protection Act — a legal framework that would ensure the safety of all healthcare workers.