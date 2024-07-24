‘Indians should not view Jordan like Europeans’

The Honourable Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Jordan, H.E. Makram Mustafa Queisi is in India to unveil Jordan's roadmap for tourism development, emphasising strategic collaborations and cultural exchanges between the two nations. This visit marks a pivotal moment in strengthening bilateral ties and fostering mutual prosperity through tourism. How has the West Asia conflict impacted tourism between both countries? Can an Indian be safe in Amman as s/he feels in Dubai or Sharjah?

“We have witnessed many crises but security has never been compromised. Do not look to Jordan like a European. The fire isn’t lit everywhere. If we know that there is trouble in any part of India, we do not say ‘stop visiting India’,” said the minister. In 2023, 76,000 Indians visited Jordan.

The minister is in India for the formalisation of the 7th addition to UNESCO heritage site in Jordan – Umm el-Jimal. The heritage site adds to the history and cultural heritage of Jordan, complementing the country’s treasure Petra, one of the ‘New Seven Wonders’ of the world. “There is only one Petra in the world,” he said, “it is the capital city of the Arab civilisation. We also have one of the oldest human statues in the world at Ain Ghazal where the figures have ornamental tattoos and body paint which shows that the people of Jordan, are a people of art, knew the use of sophisticated chemical formulas. Jerash in Jordan with Roman ruins of the ancient city of Gerasa is in fact one of the most intact cities of the Greco-Roman era outside of Italy itself.”