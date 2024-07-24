‘Indians should not view Jordan like Europeans’

The Honourable Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Jordan, H.E. Makram Mustafa Queisi is in India to unveil Jordan's roadmap for tourism development, emphasising strategic collaborations and cultural exchanges between the two nations. This visit marks a pivotal moment in strengthening bilateral ties and fostering mutual prosperity through tourism. How has the West Asia conflict impacted tourism between both countries? Can an Indian be safe in Amman as s/he feels in Dubai or Sharjah?
“We have witnessed many crises but security has never been compromised. Do not look to Jordan like a European. The fire isn’t lit everywhere. If we know that there is trouble in any part of India, we do not say ‘stop visiting India’,” said the minister. In 2023, 76,000 Indians visited Jordan.
The minister is in India for the formalisation of the 7th addition to UNESCO heritage site in Jordan – Umm el-Jimal. The heritage site adds to the history and cultural heritage of Jordan, complementing the country’s treasure Petra, one of the ‘New Seven Wonders’ of the world. “There is only one Petra in the world,” he said, “it is the capital city of the Arab civilisation. We also have one of the oldest human statues in the world at Ain Ghazal where the figures have ornamental tattoos and body paint which shows that the people of Jordan, are a people of art, knew the use of sophisticated chemical formulas. Jerash in Jordan with Roman ruins of the ancient city of Gerasa is in fact one of the most intact cities of the Greco-Roman era outside of Italy itself.”
“Jordan and India share a deep cultural affinity rooted in history, arts and traditions. The living proof of this is the Silk Route that connected the two cultures. To date, the travellers can explore the serais from ancient times to understand the deep connection between the two countries,” said H.E. Queisi. “We hold concerts in our archeological sites.”
Jordan's Vision 2025 sets forth an ambitious agenda to position the country as a premier destination for global travellers, focusing on five key pillars: meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) tourism, destination weddings, luxury, and film tourism; the Amitabh Bachchan-Govinda starrer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, has successfully captured Jordan's essence and offered filmmakers a unique canvas.
Adventure Tourism is also a big draw among tourists. "From desert safaris in Wadi Rum to diving in the crystal-clear waters of the Red Sea, Jordan offers thrilling adventures for travellers seeking adrenaline-fuelled experiences," highlighted the minister.
Biblical tours in Jordan are also a huge draw. Beyond its physical beauty, Jordan holds profound spiritual significance as a land steeped in biblical history. It is here that biblical stories come alive, from the baptism site of Jesus Christ at Bethany to the ancient churches and pilgrimage sites scattered across the country. The minister also discussed ways to promote the Vatican recognised Jordan’s Baptism Site of Jesus Christ, Mount Nebo, the Church of Lady of the Mountain, and Mar Elias and other Christian pilgrim sites.
Emphasised Minister Queisi: "Visitors can walk in the footsteps of Jesus, John the Baptist and the Apostles, experiencing firsthand the places that have shaped the course of religious history."
He also drew attention to Jordan’s diverse culinary landscape. Whether indulging in sweet delights of baklava or in traditional dishes like mansaf which has been recognised by UNESCO in its Intangible Cultural Heritage list, its cuisine has more to offer than the doner kebab, known worldwide as a meal that instantly recalls West Asia. “Food is a central part of Jordanian culture, where every meal is an invitation to share stories and forge lasting connections," added Dr. Abed Al Razzaq Issam Arabiyat, Managing Director, Jordan Tourism Board.
Collaboration and connectivity
One of the biggest draw for growing tourist footfalls in Jordan has been the ease of travel to the country. The visa regulations for Indian citizens travelling to Jordan have been significantly streamlined to facilitate smoother entry into the country, he said.
The Minister expressed his commitment towards improving air connectivity with India and “re-establish direct flights between Amman and Delhi”. "Jordan's rich heritage and warm hospitality make it a compelling destination for travellers seeking unique cultural experiences," remarked Dr. Arabiyat. "We look forward to welcoming more Indian travellers and strengthening our partnership with India in promoting sustainable tourism," said Dr. Arabiyat.
Besides India the minister is also on a tour to explore tourism markets in China. “We need to explore China and Africa as markets. The Russian market is also very important for us,” he said.