When it is a Queer Feeling

This year, Thailand legalised same-sex marriage—the third Asian country after Taiwan and Nepal to allow it. Had the law been in favour of such a marriage in India, Divine, (name changed), a 32 year-old lesbian who stays in Noida, and who is now in her third relationship, would have been married by now. “I am awaiting the approval of same-sex marriage in India. It will make it easier for queer couples to live together, adopt a child, have child custody and other legal rights given to the spouse,” she tells TMS.

Similar concerns are raised by 36-year-old Shirshendu Pandey who has been in a live-in relationship with his partner, Punit Jain, for the last four years. The Gurugram couple got engaged last year but doesn’t want to go to countries like Thailand to tie the knot. “Marriage means social approval. It matters the most if it’s at home, in India,” he says. Kanav Narayan Sahgal of Kalkaji is similarly placed. His family does not want to acknowledge that he is gay. “My mother is very supportive of me being in love with another man but my father is in denial. He thinks I am joking and completely ignores a conversation about my marriage and dating life. He does not want to acknowledge that my dream is to settle with somebody of the same sex,” he says. As other Asian countries make strides in accepting queer love, Indian daters from the LGBTQAI+ community, share the ins and outs of queer dating in India — the challenges, dating trends and how it differs from cisgender-heterosexual dating.

Gay and hooking up

According to a 2023 report, India, which was perceived as a land of arranged marriages until a decade ago, has over 82 million people on dating apps. While most daters look for meaningful relationships, a massive chunk of them hook-up. Amongst queers, gay men are more into casual sex for instant gratification. Sahgal, for instance, has had 50 sexual partners over the past eight years. He has met gays, straight men, and even married men in his dating journey—most have demanded instant sex. “Especially in Delhi and among gays, people want to immediately meet and hang out. If you don’t go out immediately, they take it as a ‘no’. On dating apps, some have said ‘come now or don’t come at all.’ In one case, I met a married man at his home and saw his wife’s picture near the bed in a photo frame. It was disrespectful but I was too intimidated to say anything as I was in his place,” he says.

Pandey feels the casual dating culture amongst gays can be attributed to the bullying faced by boys in their childhood and insensitive parental response to a child’s coming out. “Sexual abuse (often in childhood) and the fact that many first sexual experiences are traumatic in the community, can create mal-adjustment. Further, social stigma pulls gay couples apart while straight couples are socially rewarded when they form relationships,” he adds.