124 trekkers missing in 15 years in Kullu's Parvati Valley, many never found: Locals

CHANDIGARH: Parvati Valley in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, known as India’s “Death Valley” and “Bermuda Triangle”, has long been associated with trekkers disappearing on its trails, many of them foreign tourists travelling alone. Over the past 15 years, police, local rescuers, porters, families and even helicopters have joined search operations, but many missing trekkers have never been found.

This year alone, five trekkers have gone missing in the valley. Sources said around 124 trekkers, mostly solo travellers including foreign nationals, have gone missing in the mountains of the valley over the past 15 years. Of these, around 99 were traced, dead or alive, by rescue teams, while approximately 25 remain unaccounted for and are presumed dead.

For most visitors, the valley is known for its cafés, trekking trails, pine forests and the famed hashish associated with villages such as Malana.

Among those who went missing this year was 32-year-old Narender Rawat from Delhi, who disappeared on August 24. His last known location was Manikaran, and he has not been traced since. On August 9, Sukant Guin of Jharkhand, who was studying in Jalandhar, Punjab, went missing near Malana while trekking from Naggar and never returned. Another Delhi resident, Mohit Chaudhary, went missing on May 10. His body was found on May 14 near the Waichin rivulet in Malana.

Sources said that, apart from hazardous terrain and poor mobile coverage, rescue and search teams consider drug tourism a critical risk factor. Known for high-grade cannabis, locally called “Malana Cream”, the valley attracts tourists to unfamiliar and difficult terrain, sometimes while under the influence.

The trails leading out from Barshaini are among the busiest in the state, drawing thousands of trekkers each year to Kheerganga, Mantalai, Malana and Pin Parvati Pass. The latter crosses terrain above 5,000 metres, including boulder fields, river crossings, glaciers and snow slopes, and is regarded as one of the toughest treks in the Indian Himalayas.