BJP shifts into election mode in UP as Vinod Tawde meets Yogi; organisational meetings begin

LUCKNOW: The BJP has begun stepping up its organisational preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with newly appointed state in-charge Vinod Tawde holding his first round of meetings with senior leaders and party functionaries in Lucknow on Sunday.

Tawde met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, with BJP’s UP co-in-charge Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel also present. The meeting followed discussions with Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak as the BJP begins preparing its organisational machinery for the Assembly polls.

Tawde, who was recently appointed the BJP’s UP in-charge, is said to have discussed the government’s functioning, organisational preparedness and the party’s roadmap for the 2027 polls. The BJP has indicated that Yogi Adityanath will be its face in the next Assembly election.

A senior BJP functionary, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the immediate focus was to activate the organisation across the state rather than hold large political programmes.

“The message from the central leadership is clear — the organisation has to become election-ready well before the campaign formally begins. The focus will be on booth-level workers, coordination between the government and organisation and taking the government’s work to voters,” the functionary said.

Another party insider said Tawde’s meetings would be followed by interactions with regional leaders and office-bearers to assess the organisational position across different parts of the state.

“This is the beginning of a structured election exercise. Regional and district-level feedback will be important. The emphasis is on identifying weak areas, activating workers and ensuring that the organisation works as one unit,” the insider said.

Tawde’s first visit has also been marked by an emphasis on organisational work over political showmanship. He reportedly reached the party office without an elaborate welcome programme and had asked that unnecessary hoardings and displays be avoided.