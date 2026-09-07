BJP shifts into election mode in UP as Vinod Tawde meets Yogi; organisational meetings begin

LUCKNOW: The BJP has begun stepping up its organisational preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with newly appointed state in-charge Vinod Tawde holding his first round of meetings with senior leaders and party functionaries in Lucknow on Sunday.
Tawde met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, with BJP’s UP co-in-charge Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel also present. The meeting followed discussions with Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak as the BJP begins preparing its organisational machinery for the Assembly polls.
Tawde, who was recently appointed the BJP’s UP in-charge, is said to have discussed the government’s functioning, organisational preparedness and the party’s roadmap for the 2027 polls. The BJP has indicated that Yogi Adityanath will be its face in the next Assembly election.
A senior BJP functionary, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the immediate focus was to activate the organisation across the state rather than hold large political programmes.
“The message from the central leadership is clear — the organisation has to become election-ready well before the campaign formally begins. The focus will be on booth-level workers, coordination between the government and organisation and taking the government’s work to voters,” the functionary said.
Another party insider said Tawde’s meetings would be followed by interactions with regional leaders and office-bearers to assess the organisational position across different parts of the state.
“This is the beginning of a structured election exercise. Regional and district-level feedback will be important. The emphasis is on identifying weak areas, activating workers and ensuring that the organisation works as one unit,” the insider said.
Tawde’s first visit has also been marked by an emphasis on organisational work over political showmanship. He reportedly reached the party office without an elaborate welcome programme and had asked that unnecessary hoardings and displays be avoided.
The BJP’s organisational strategy is also expected to focus on booth management. Tawde has experience in election management and the party leadership is looking at his organisational experience as it prepares for the crucial UP contest.
Party insiders said the party would now begin working on a constituency-wise assessment.
“There will be a detailed assessment of every region and constituency. Where the organisation is strong, the effort will be to consolidate it; where there are gaps, those will be addressed. The new team will be expected to work continuously at the grassroots,” the insider said.
Tawde has also taken aim at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA — Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak — formulation during his first UP visit. His remarks indicate that the BJP will directly engage with the SP’s social coalition narrative as the two sides prepare for the 2027 contest.
Party insiders said the BJP’s response would not be restricted to countering the PDA narrative politically but would also involve strengthening its own social outreach and cadre network.
“The election will be fought at multiple levels — governance, organisation and social outreach. The party will focus on ensuring that its existing support base remains consolidated while expanding outreach among communities and sections where there is scope,” a senior party leader said.
Tawde has also made it clear that the BJP intends to contest the 2027 election under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, with development expected to remain an important part of the party’s campaign narrative.
For the BJP, the latest round of meetings marks the beginning of a more systematic election-preparation phase in Uttar Pradesh. With Tawde now taking charge of the organisational exercise, the party is expected to intensify meetings with state office-bearers, regional leadership and grassroots workers in the months ahead.