Root of all problems

Our biggest problem is not our outer space but inner space. Each one of us lives in a personal universe created by our mind. Our thoughts and feelings create a new world within. The quality of our life is the quality of our inner world of thoughts, feelings and personal beliefs. The root cause of all our problems is that we fail to see our inner world of thoughts. It lives and rules in a state of unawareness.

We live life mechanically and hence, we suffer mechanically—with unawareness. Unless we allow awareness to guide our lives, we will be like a drunkard lost in his drunkenness.

A group was engaged in a singing practice. They were rehearsing for the next day’s event. A carpenter was setting the stage. Every time the carpenter made some noise, the choir leader looked at the carpenter silently indicating that he was disturbing their practice. This continued for a while and finally, the carpenter told the choir leader, “Don’t worry, please continue your practice, it is not disturbing my work.”

We are unaware of who is disturbing whom. More than the external world, the internal world is disturbing our lives.

Understand that the mind is not an entity. It is a process of thoughts. Learn to understand and transform your thoughts. Learn to discipline the thoughts and you have disciplined the mind. Thoughts are nothing but internal words. Let those internal words be empowering and not disempowering.