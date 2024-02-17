Root of all problems

Our biggest problem is not our outer space but inner space. Each one of us lives in a personal universe created by our mind. Our thoughts and feelings create a new world within. The quality of our life is the quality of our inner world of thoughts, feelings and personal beliefs. The root cause of all our problems is that we fail to see our inner world of thoughts. It lives and rules in a state of unawareness.
We live life mechanically and hence, we suffer mechanically—with unawareness. Unless we allow awareness to guide our lives, we will be like a drunkard lost in his drunkenness.
A group was engaged in a singing practice. They were rehearsing for the next day’s event. A carpenter was setting the stage. Every time the carpenter made some noise, the choir leader looked at the carpenter silently indicating that he was disturbing their practice. This continued for a while and finally, the carpenter told the choir leader, “Don’t worry, please continue your practice, it is not disturbing my work.”
We are unaware of who is disturbing whom. More than the external world, the internal world is disturbing our lives.
Understand that the mind is not an entity. It is a process of thoughts. Learn to understand and transform your thoughts. Learn to discipline the thoughts and you have disciplined the mind. Thoughts are nothing but internal words. Let those internal words be empowering and not disempowering.
A youngster told me, “I am hurt because my boss banged me with harsh words. It was my fault, but why should she say such harsh words?” I told him that he was treating himself unkindly. The incident happened a week back and he was hitting himself so badly inward. The incident was not hitting him but his inner words were hitting him. If we can be more aware of the kind of internal words we are generating, we will have more control of our minds.
Second, learn to see the gaps between thoughts; the gaps are pure silence. Once you observe silence, you will experience silence. In the gaps between thoughts lies heaven waiting for you. Also, put this understanding into practice that you are not the thoughts but separate from the thoughts. You see thoughts and thoughts are seen, and you are the seer. Thus, you will see thoughts are ‘yours’ but you are not the thoughts… the shadow is similar to the mind but you are not the shadow. Thoughts are only visitors and you are the host. You have to put this understanding into practice. Only then you will be a master of your mind.
The next thing is that you can give thought as a gift or as an infection. Develop the commitment to give thought as a gift of affection but not as an infection. Learn to pray even for your enemies.
Learn to visualise yourself successfully. Learn to visualise yourself as happy and feel you are seeing God in others and yourself. As you conceive yourself of rejoicing more, you will find the capacity to rejoice. Learn to use the power of visualising in a creative way that is uplifting. Life will uplift you.
