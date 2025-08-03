The power of now

Most of us might have heard the proverb, “You only know what you’ve got when it’s gone,” many times in our lives. Yet despite this wisdom, we often realise the value of something only after we’ve lost it. Life flows like a stream, with every second bringing change. At any given moment, the water in the stream is not the same; it keeps moving. What is present now will pass the next moment. Life unfolds in the now, constantly offering something new.But too often, we let the present slip away—allowing time to rush past, unobserved and unseized. We squander the precious moments of our lives by dwelling on the past or getting lost in thoughts of the future.

It’s common for many of us to fantasise about things like shopping or watching a movie while we’re at work. And, when we’re actually in a movie theatre, we often find ourselves worrying about the work piling up on our desks. Isn’t it ironic? We become trapped in intrusive memories of the past or fret about what may or may not happen in the future. In this whole struggle, we fail to appreciate the present moment.This happens because we identify strongly with our thoughts, beliefs and emotions. We forget the simple truth: life is lived in the present—the now. To truly experience it, we must find inner stillness. But instead, we are constantly distracted by our thoughts linked to the past and future.