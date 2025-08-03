The power of now

Most of us might have heard the proverb, “You only know what you’ve got when it’s gone,” many times in our lives. Yet despite this wisdom, we often realise the value of something only after we’ve lost it. Life flows like a stream, with every second bringing change. At any given moment, the water in the stream is not the same; it keeps moving. What is present now will pass the next moment. Life unfolds in the now, constantly offering something new.But too often, we let the present slip away—allowing time to rush past, unobserved and unseized. We squander the precious moments of our lives by dwelling on the past or getting lost in thoughts of the future.
It’s common for many of us to fantasise about things like shopping or watching a movie while we’re at work. And, when we’re actually in a movie theatre, we often find ourselves worrying about the work piling up on our desks. Isn’t it ironic? We become trapped in intrusive memories of the past or fret about what may or may not happen in the future. In this whole struggle, we fail to appreciate the present moment.This happens because we identify strongly with our thoughts, beliefs and emotions. We forget the simple truth: life is lived in the present—the now. To truly experience it, we must find inner stillness. But instead, we are constantly distracted by our thoughts linked to the past and future.
Most of us think in conditioned, addictive ways. We become attached to patterns and beliefs formed in the past, which continue to drive our present thoughts. Instead of thinking consciously and with full awareness, we are often controlled by these past-driven thought loops. To change this pattern, we need to first pause and observe what’s going on in the mind. By stepping back and watching our thoughts, we can gently redirect them toward the present moment and more creative goals. The key is to focus on being—before thinking, judging, analysing or doing.Living in the present is a state of active, open, intentional attention to the now. When we become aware of what’s happening inside our minds, we begin to realise that we are not our thoughts—we are the observer of those thoughts, moment to moment. And with that awareness, judgment fades. It’s like watching waves rise and fall on the surface of the ocean.
Spiritual wisdom makes us aware and realise that we are souls—sentient points of light—and that purity, peace, joy and love are our original state of being. As the noise and chatter of the mind slow down, we experience our true nature and just relax in our state of being. Then we are connected to the now, not influenced by the past, future or anything out there. We are in a highly creative state when our pure awareness generates the pure energy of love, joyand peace in every moment and shapes our destiny. In such a state, we are flowing with life—without grasping, chasing, wanting, needingor holding on to anything. We are truly liberated, powerfuland creative. There is fresh energy in every thought and action.
Living in the present reduces impulsive and reactive behaviour. Those who live in the moment can receive negative feedback without feeling threatened. They are more accepting, accommodating and flexible, which leads to easier and more satisfying relationships.In fact, the ability to be present is becoming one of the most essential life skills in the modern age. With digital distractions, multitaskingand the constant bombardment of information, our mental bandwidth is stretched thin. Amidst this chaos, the ability to anchor ourselves in the now can serve as a superpower. It restores our clarity, improves productivity and enhances emotional well-being.
Presence is not passivity; it’s profound engagement. When we are fully present, we make better decisions, respond instead of react, and form deeper human connections.Moreover, being in the present moment cultivates gratitude—a child’s smile, a kind word, a quiet moment in nature. These seemingly small experiences become portals to joy. And when joy is nurtured in the now, life feels complete, without the need to chase distant milestones. Let us, therefore, make it a daily practice to take small pauses—to breathe, observe and centre ourselves. Whether through meditation, prayer, mindful walking or simple silent reflection, let’s build the habit of returning to the now.
For the truth is: the present moment is the only space where life truly happens. The rest is just memory or imagination.