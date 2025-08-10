Meditation for Mind Management

Meditation empowers one to soar to great heights of success while keeping the mind calm and silent. Success without silence is like a flower without fragrance.

Feelings of insecurity result from our dissatisfaction with the past, disillusionment with the present and distrust of the future. One has to learn from the past, enjoy the present and plan for the future. Only through this three-pronged approach to time can we eliminate our feeling of insecurity. The three-pronged strategy proceeds from a mind cultivated in specific ways. An untrained mind interferes with perception so much that we don’t see the world as it truly is—we see it subjectively.

The objective world enters our consciousness in the form of impressions. The predominant impressions shape our minds in their image. For example, if a person's mind is shaped by a cat-like pattern, any impression from the outer world will prompt them to respond like a cat. A cat is non-responsive and non-reciprocative to the love it receives. People with a cat-patterned mind will be similarly indifferent to the love and attention showered on them. Some people have a dog pattern. If you show love to a dog, it will wag its tail, but only as long as your demonstration of love lasts. Those with a dog pattern will react with hostility to those who fail to show love to them.

Meditation helps us overcome the effects of acquired patterns of the mind, which distort our experience of the outer world to make it conform to subjective patterns. The tussle inherent in this situation creates tension and renders us ineffective. Meditation and resultant enlightenment relieve us of the tension and purify the mind. The real range of the capabilities of meditation is only being gradually realised. Different mudras facilitate thoughts that impact as instant change. Shear attitudinal change is not sufficient, but behavioural change is important.