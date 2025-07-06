One truth, many voices

It is a fact that we have, out of our sheer ignorance, distorted and complicated the core truths handed down to us by our common Creator. We talk of secularism but have failed to harmonise the principles of one ideological school with those of another. We talk of a just human order, but many of us continue our exploitative ways in dealing with other humans. We talk of righteousness or dharma, but many of us indulge in unabashed unrighteousness. This irony has become most conspicuous in the present century when people across the globe are seen to be wallowing in confusion about the common, unique and true ideology of peaceful human existence. With peace-disrupting phenomena rising rapidly and natural disasters on the surge in the wake of rapid environmental degradation, today’s human beings appear to be at a loss to understand the right course of action and behaviour. What is the way out of this conundrum? The answer again lies in a very simple, logical argument.

We need to go back to our fundamentals and core metaphysical truths, which are supported by rationality and logic. We need to harmonise and thread together the strands of humanistic ideologies on the premise that all humans are the children of the one Creator and the rules of peaceful co-existence, harmony, happiness and progress apply uniformly to all. We need to re-adjust and correct our course of existence to check problems that are leading to impending catastrophes. This is possible by embracing the basics and simplifying the divine truths that we have unnecessarily complicated.