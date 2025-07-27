The oxygen of co-existence

Teaching children to value all life and care for the vulnerable—human or animal—nurtures this innate empathy. Research also shows that adults can deepen their empathy through loving-kindness meditation and non-violent actions. As American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson envisions, a world where empathy is taught alongside reading, writing and arithmetic would be profoundly different. It will be a world where there are fewer tears than hands to wipe them. Nurturing this innate empathy, rooted in biology, is essential, as it both fuels and measures our spiritual growth.

True Measure of Spiritual Growth

Universities judge us by performance, not by the hours we invest in preparation for the examinations. Similarly, any divine Overseer would care less about which religion we follow, the pilgrimages we undertake, or the hours we spend worshipping, and more about how empathetic, compassionate, kind and loving we become as a result.

Albert Einstein, who perceived our self-centeredness and sense of separation from the rest of living beings as an optical delusion, urged us to “widen our circle of compassion”. Genuine empathy extends beyond humans to all sentient beings, including animals—our fellow earthlings. Being apathetic to others’ pain dims the divine spark within us. Ethical philosophers have long warned that deriving benefit from others’ suffering can dull our capacity to care. Pythagoras cautioned: “As long as men massacre animals, they will kill each other. Indeed, he who sows the seed of murder and pain cannot reap joy and love.” The numbness we cultivate by justifying cruelty in one realm blunts our sensitivity to see it in others. Tolstoy’s insight chillingly echoes this: “As long as there are slaughterhouses, there will be battlefields.”