The Shivalinga that Ravana couldn’t take

Ravana started for Lanka in his aerial vehicle, Pushpak Vimana. Ravana’s arch enemies, the Devas, decided to put obstacles in his path. While flying to Lanka, Ravana observed that the Sun was setting. He used to never miss his sandhya (evening prayers). He lowered his vimana at a place called Deoghar in modern-day Jharkhand. The Devas saw an opportunity. As Ravana looked around for somebody to hold the Shivalinga while he prayed, he saw a local cowherd boy, who, in reality, was Lord Ganesha. The cowherd agreed to hold the Shivalinga.

As preparation for his prayers, Ravana performed achamana (the ritual of sipping water off one’s palm). Varuna, the Lord of waters, entered his body through the droplets of water. Due to the influence of Varuna, Ravana felt an uncontrollable urge to urinate. He rushed into the nearby forest to relieve himself. As soon as he was gone, Ganesha coolly put the Shivalinga down and left for Mount Kailash. When Ravana returned, he saw the Shivalinga lying on the ground. He tried to pick it up, but no matter how hard he tried, it would not budge. In frustration, Ravana pressed the Shivalinga with his thumb. This left a mark, which is visible to this day, on the Shivalinga. Ravana had to leave empty-handed for Lanka.