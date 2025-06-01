Wellspring of Creativity

Creativity is an innate attribute of every human being. The human spirit is inherently creative because it is free and seeks eternal happiness or bliss. Creativity is the quality that is behind human actions that promote human fulfilment. Creative urges in man enable the use of his faculties for producing all that we see in the material world, which enhances his satisfaction and effects a quantum improvement in the quality of his life, besides helping him to understand the subtle truths of life and paving the way for his intellectual refinement and spiritual transcendence.

The meaning of creativity will be clearer when we consider simple examples from everyday life. Here are some of them: A three-year-old child carving out toy figures of animals or objects with plastic clay; a 15-year-old school student writing original essays or rhyming verses on any subject; an artist or a painter creating beautiful, natural images of the picturesque hilly landscape; a photographer capturing clips of that bee pollinating a blossomed flower or of the sun setting on the western horizon against the backdrop of a valley lined with thick foliage; a sculptor carving out the portrait of a deceased celebrity person; a genetic engineer working in his laboratory to create a new genome; a software programmer trying to evolve a new algorithm for reducing delivery time in a retail product supply chain; a theologian writing an entirely new scriptural treatise; and an energy specialist trying to invent devices to tap solar energy more efficiently.

The freedom to think, conceptualise and act is inherent in every human being. It is this freedom that makes him perform tasks that he feels will make a quantum improvement in the life of his fellow men. It is this freedom that lies at the core of creativity. The almighty creator has provided to his human subjects all the physical and mental faculties to bring about continuous improvement in everything around them. Creative instincts are, therefore, ingrained in them. Therefore, creativity in action is curbed only when a person is restrained, restricted and shackled by circumstances.

The modern human institutions of working run on well-laid-out systems with operating rules and regulations. It is seen that sometimes these systems and rules throttle creativity. Creativity blossoms and grows in an environment of freedom. Creativity is an attribute of the indefatigable human soul, which is intrinsically free for action. It is the inherent characteristic of the eternal, immortal soul. All that the soul needs for its fulfilment is right knowledge. When humans are unfettered and placed in a supportive environment conducive to productivity, their creative urges come out in full flow. They bring forth new systems and new products for ever greater satisfaction and fulfilment of all.