Pause, Observe, Transform

The human mind possesses extraordinary capacities to create, remember and evoke, and travel into the past and future at free will. Not many of us know that everything visible to us through our physical eyes today—every particle of matter we can touch and feel—first had its blueprint in the human mind. In other words, everything outside is a physical manifestation of what is inside. Therefore, everything in the universe was first born as a thought or a tiny sentient point or dot. A dot has no length, breadth or width, yet it holds immense power.
It’s estimated that an average person has around 70,000 thoughts per day. So, how many of us focus on observing our thoughts? Maybe very few. Do we ever think of putting the brakes on our thoughts? Neuroscientists estimate that the human brain contains 100 billion neurons. Each neuron has about 1,000 connections. Each connection fires, on average, 200 times per second, resulting in 20,000 trillion calculations per second. And all this consumes loads of life energy. Hence, if we can reduce the number of thoughts even by a small percentage, it can have a huge bearing on our lives. That is why it has been proven scientifically that practicing silence for a few minutes every day gives you the power of that conserved energy. Because once we succeed in reducing the quantity of thoughts, we will start observing a remarkable improvement in the quality of our thoughts. How? It’s simple! When we reduce the number of thoughts, the thought congestion comes down, and we will be able to hold every thought a little longer.
The longer we can hold on to a thought, the more potent the thought becomes. We should understand the fact that every thought has creative power; hence, the longer we hold it, the more powerful it becomes. With every thought, we send out the essence of ourselves, which mixes with other essences and creates and re-creates our physical environment. So, practicing silence, or in simple language, meditating for a few minutes every day, gives you the power to create your chosen environment.
Thinking too much is like eating too much. The heaviness of our minds makes it impossible to remain light and flexible. We get stuck on little things, and gradually the little things become huge, which we cannot shake off. Often, when we think too much, we fantasise and overreact. Thus, we create negative feelings. Hence, it is far better to observe than to absorb every word, feeling and attitude to get over-involved, or react too much. Observing gives us the patience and the clarity to think and act appropriately. It creates an inner focus that allows us to see reality.
Today, we all are experiencing how the present era, dominated by vices and wickedness, is promoting devilish tendencies. Hence, the speed and intensity of negative thoughts are much greater than the positive ones, which are very few. The major part of these positive thoughts fritters away before implementation due to a greater momentum of internal weak thoughts and the force of the external environment presently conducive for unrighteousness. Under such circumstances, the practice of meditation lends power to our thoughts.
It helps us to realise our positive and pure intentions by reinforcing and reprogramming them into our minds. By wiping away the film of body-consciousness and human weaknesses, our original and eternal spiritual qualities—knowledge, peace, power, love and purity—emerge. It unleashes the vast positive capacity of our thoughts—the infinite power to visualise the most beautiful and realise it in this three-dimensional real world. It helps us to create an internal positive environment which is independent of the external vicious world.
So much is its capacity that in its most powerful stage, our mind could even transform the outside negative vibrations and situations into positive ones. Vibrations are transferred only in a state of non-doing. That’s the significance of sitting in the seat of meditation. By sitting in a state of non-doing, either in a space of high vibrations or in the presence of a person of high vibrations, those vibrations will be transferred into us. The power of non-doing is such that it enables you to tune in and inherit the higher vibrations, and in the presence of higher vibrations, all things become easy and possible. So, take a pause to check what kind of thoughts are being created in your mind, for these will decide the degree of your happiness and satisfaction.
And these will shape the kind of world you are creating for yourself every moment. So, come on, take charge to create well what you would receive in a few steps from now.