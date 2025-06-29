Pause, Observe, Transform

The human mind possesses extraordinary capacities to create, remember and evoke, and travel into the past and future at free will. Not many of us know that everything visible to us through our physical eyes today—every particle of matter we can touch and feel—first had its blueprint in the human mind. In other words, everything outside is a physical manifestation of what is inside. Therefore, everything in the universe was first born as a thought or a tiny sentient point or dot. A dot has no length, breadth or width, yet it holds immense power.

It’s estimated that an average person has around 70,000 thoughts per day. So, how many of us focus on observing our thoughts? Maybe very few. Do we ever think of putting the brakes on our thoughts? Neuroscientists estimate that the human brain contains 100 billion neurons. Each neuron has about 1,000 connections. Each connection fires, on average, 200 times per second, resulting in 20,000 trillion calculations per second. And all this consumes loads of life energy. Hence, if we can reduce the number of thoughts even by a small percentage, it can have a huge bearing on our lives. That is why it has been proven scientifically that practicing silence for a few minutes every day gives you the power of that conserved energy. Because once we succeed in reducing the quantity of thoughts, we will start observing a remarkable improvement in the quality of our thoughts. How? It’s simple! When we reduce the number of thoughts, the thought congestion comes down, and we will be able to hold every thought a little longer.

The longer we can hold on to a thought, the more potent the thought becomes. We should understand the fact that every thought has creative power; hence, the longer we hold it, the more powerful it becomes. With every thought, we send out the essence of ourselves, which mixes with other essences and creates and re-creates our physical environment. So, practicing silence, or in simple language, meditating for a few minutes every day, gives you the power to create your chosen environment.