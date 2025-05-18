Peace: Our Forgotten Dharma

It’s a known fact that today, violence has become the means to seek political and social justice. Men kill men in the name of the almighty, and these killings are then justified as dharma by the custodians of religion when it is proclaimed for a righteous purpose. Amidst all these, a question that comes up is that, can we really stand and even justify such gruesome violence in a civilised society? Or, can violence ever root out adharma (unrighteousness)? Well! In order to conquer adharma, we need to first understand the true dharma of the self. Dharma in the true sense simply means living by eternal spiritual values such as peace and love. When we share love and goodwill with others, it is bound to stir up similar feelings in that person. On the contrary, when we hate and harm others, it is bound to spark off ill will in them. The world that God created for us was completely non-violent and harmonious, where no evil existed. Goodness exists eternally; it is when we begin to lose touch with our real values that we are enslaved by negative tendencies.

We all must realise that good or evil are the traits of the human soul, and even after death, these traits or sanskars are carried on to the next birth. These sanskars may change or become stronger as per the person’s karma in the next life. Hence, it follows that one may kill an evil person, but one cannot destroy the evil in that person. It would instead increase due to feelings of hatred and revenge. Remember, an evil act is bound to be punished as per the Law of Karma in the present or the next birth, because there is a natural justice system that works infallibly and eternally. Hence, one must never think that if someone avenges a wrong by doing wrong in turn, he/she will not suffer. The truth is that both persons will have to pay for their respective wrong actions by undergoing some suffering, because any act done with ill will towards others is violence and it is bound to bring sorrow for the doer. Hence, a person may escape the laws of the land, but his karma will catch up with him sooner or later for sure. Remember, no one is born with hatred in their hearts because we are all children of a Creator who embodies love and peace. Deep down, we all know this. So if the Almighty, who is all-knowing, doesn’t justify violence, then how can we?