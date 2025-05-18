Peace: Our Forgotten Dharma

It’s an undeniable fact that today we are living in a world where violence has become our culture. In fact, it feels like violence is woven into the very fabric of our lives, doesn’t it? Whether it’s the devastating wars we read about, the shocking incidents on our city streets, or even the subtle aggression happening behind closed doors, it’s almost everywhere. And it makes one wonder: How did we get here? How did something we instinctively reject become such a normal part of our world? When we look back at history, it’s hard not to notice the constant presence of violence. Empires have risen and fallen, crusades have been waged, and revolutions have reshaped societies, all through conflict. But for all the moments of peace we’ve had, why does it feel like violence has left a deeper mark on humanity than any peaceful era ever could? One of the major reasons why violence has become so deeply embedded in the human psyche is that, on one hand, we denounce it, but on the other hand, we condone or even justify it. Just see the kind of films we watch, the games our kids play, or the news stories we consume the whole day. Isn’t it harming our mind and soul? Today, even toys, cartoons and comics spread the virus of violence in young minds. Hence, a world that has been fed so much on violence is no wonder becoming increasingly dangerous to live in for its occupants.
It’s a known fact that today, violence has become the means to seek political and social justice. Men kill men in the name of the almighty, and these killings are then justified as dharma by the custodians of religion when it is proclaimed for a righteous purpose. Amidst all these, a question that comes up is that, can we really stand and even justify such gruesome violence in a civilised society? Or, can violence ever root out adharma (unrighteousness)? Well! In order to conquer adharma, we need to first understand the true dharma of the self. Dharma in the true sense simply means living by eternal spiritual values such as peace and love. When we share love and goodwill with others, it is bound to stir up similar feelings in that person. On the contrary, when we hate and harm others, it is bound to spark off ill will in them. The world that God created for us was completely non-violent and harmonious, where no evil existed. Goodness exists eternally; it is when we begin to lose touch with our real values that we are enslaved by negative tendencies.
We all must realise that good or evil are the traits of the human soul, and even after death, these traits or sanskars are carried on to the next birth. These sanskars may change or become stronger as per the person’s karma in the next life. Hence, it follows that one may kill an evil person, but one cannot destroy the evil in that person. It would instead increase due to feelings of hatred and revenge. Remember, an evil act is bound to be punished as per the Law of Karma in the present or the next birth, because there is a natural justice system that works infallibly and eternally. Hence, one must never think that if someone avenges a wrong by doing wrong in turn, he/she will not suffer. The truth is that both persons will have to pay for their respective wrong actions by undergoing some suffering, because any act done with ill will towards others is violence and it is bound to bring sorrow for the doer. Hence, a person may escape the laws of the land, but his karma will catch up with him sooner or later for sure. Remember, no one is born with hatred in their hearts because we are all children of a Creator who embodies love and peace. Deep down, we all know this. So if the Almighty, who is all-knowing, doesn’t justify violence, then how can we?
Hence, one should be very clear on this issue that wars and calamities are not the curse of the almighty, but the results of our own actions and wrongdoings. And until we accept that, nothing is going to change. True peace can’t be forced from the outside; it has to come from within. And for that, we need to first cleanse our minds of hatred, envy, and the desire for revenge. It’s only when we deal with these inner battles that we can hope to change the world outside. Remember, it’s up to us whether we choose a future where fear and hatred continue to dictate our lives, or reclaim the peace that’s our birthright. Think over it.