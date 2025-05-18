The curious marriage of Shiva and Parvati

The marriage of Lord Shiva and Parvati is one of the most fascinating incidents in Hindu mythology. Parvati was the daughter of Himavat and his wife, Mainavati. After Parvati had grown up, Sage Narada once visited Himavat’s house. Upon seeing Parvati, he said, ‘Goddess Sati has taken birth again as Parvati.’ Sati was the first wife of Lord Shiva, who had passed away. Lord Shiva had entered a long meditation in grief. Narada told Parvati, ‘If you go in front of Shiva, perhaps he will come out of samadhi. If he agrees to marry you, then your son can defeat Tarakasura, who has captured the Dev Loka.’

When Parvati reached Mount Kailash and saw Lord Shiva, she became extremely scared. Lord Shiva's body was smeared with ashes. He wore only tiger skin as clothing; his hair was long, with birds making nests in it; insects had made their homes all over his body. Unaware of this, Lord Shiva was absorbed in meditation with his eyes closed. Parvati also sat in meditation in her Brahmacharini form, surviving solely on roots and fruits. After a thousand years of penance, Devi Parvati began to sustain herself only with the leaves of the bael (wood apple) tree. After another three thousand years, the goddess ceased to eat anything and meditated on Lord Shiva with an empty stomach. After yet another thousand years, Lord Shiva opened his eyes and consented to marriage.