When Shiva was asked about his Gotra

Several humorous situations arose during the marriage of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati. The divine architect Vishwakarma had constructed luxurious mansions where Shiva and the other Devas were accommodated by Himavan, Parvati’s father, who personified the Himalaya Mountain. When the auspicious time arrived, all the mountains, along with their wives, went to Shiva’s mansion to invite him to the marriage venue.

On hearing the loud sounds of musical instruments, followers of Shiva realised that the bride’s side was coming to invite them. Among those followers was Chandi and her band of fierce yoginis. Chandi wore the serpent Karkotaka around her neck, along with scorpions and poisonous reptiles. She also adorned herself with the ears, hands and feet of the demons she had slain in battle. On her chest, she displayed the heads of her victims. She was surrounded by ghosts, goblins and spirits who were equally terrifying in appearance. They were all very eager to go to the marriage venue, standing at the front of the procession. Lord Vishnu feared that they might scare away the bride’s party. He said to Shiva, ‘Honour the great sages by keeping them at the head of the procession.’ Shiva got the hint and smilingly told Chandi, ‘O splendid lady! Be pleased to stay here till the marriage is completed.’ Chandi and her band became very angry with Vishnu. They said, ‘Wherever Shiva goes, we go too. Why are we being prevented by you on this occasion of great happiness and festivity?’ Vishnu replied, ‘Do not be angry. I have not referred to you.’ Chandi and her band left, seething in anger at Vishnu.

The rest of the marriage procession, along with Shiva, arrived at the yagnamandap—the hall constructed for the marriage rituals. After performing the prescribed rituals, the kanyadaan ceremony commenced, during which Himavan needed to offer Parvati’s hand in marriage. As per tradition, before this, Himavan inquired about Shiva’s gotra—lineage, which is very important for marriage. Having no knowledge of his gotra, Lord Shiva made a pitiable face. All the Devas accompanying him also remained silent. Wanting to defuse the situation, Rishi Narada took out his musical instrument, the veena. Himavan stopped him, saying, ‘O Rishi, do not play your lute.’ Narada replied, ‘O Mountain, you do not know anything about what should be said and what should not be said. That is why you are asking Shiva about his gotra. Do you not know that this entire universe has been created and sustained by Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu?’

At this, everyone said, ‘Well said! Well said!’ and the marriage ceremony went ahead.

