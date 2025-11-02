Connect before you correct

Like electricians needing insulation or factory workers wearing safety helmets, wise persuaders, like the thin man in the metro, build a safe connection before offering correction. To win an argument, they first try to win the heart. They understand that validating a person doesn’t equate with endorsing their wrong behaviour, but instead acknowledges their need for being valued as a person. Connection disarms ego, opens a space for listening, and makes real change possible. Without it, even the most logical truth bounces off sealed ears.

The Bhagavad Gita illustrates this timeless wisdom. Krishna does not start by overwhelming Arjuna with philosophy. Instead, he patiently listens to his turmoil, recognising him as a friend and charioteer. Only after building this connection does he guide Arjuna towards the truth. Compassion empowers words. The Gita affirms it: “A kind word, spoken with compassion, is better than truth spoken harshly”. True wisdom is knowing what to say—and saying it in a way the heart can receive. Choosing kindness, empathy, and non-violence in speech over the ego’s urge to correct others rarely fails.

To connect with others, find similarities, such as “you also smoke Marlboro like me!”, and highlight subtle associations, like “we draw plans that you bring to life”. Henri Tajfel, a Polish-British social psychologist, conducted an experiment where he asked participants to draw a blue or red ball from a jar. Afterwards, they were free to distribute money among the other participants as they wished, and it was found that they gave more to those who had drawn a ball of the same colour as theirs. We tend to favour and connect more easily with people with whom we share even trivial similarities—sometimes as minor as colour.