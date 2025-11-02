The prophecy of Ravana’s death

Do you know that Ravana’s death at the hands of Sri Rama was prophesied even before Rama’s birth? The story can be found in Book 7, Uttara Kanda, of Ramayana. Ravana, the King of Lanka, had obtained several boons from Lord Brahma and Lord Shiva after strict tapasya (penance). Due to these boons, it was not easy to kill Ravana. Armed with divine powers, Ravana set out to defeat all the kings. He gave the kings two choices: either accept defeat or fight with him. Most kings preferred to accept defeat. Ravana approached the kingdom of Ayodhya, where King Anaranya ruled. Ravana said, ‘Enter into combat with us or admit defeat, such is our mandate!’ Anaranya said, ‘I accept your challenge. Stay and make your preparations speedily, as I too shall make mine.’

Both the armies were huge and comprised elephants, horses, chariots and infantry. The two armies faced each other on the battlefield. Anaranya’s army fought bravely, but Ravana’s army proved too strong and started destroying it. On seeing this, King Anaranya stretched his mighty bow and advanced towards Ravana. Unable to withstand the king’s fury, Ravana’s followers—Maricha, Shuka and Sarana—fled like deer in front of a lion. Anaranya showered eight hundred arrows on the head of Ravana, but he remained as unaffected as a mountain peak from the rain showers let loose by clouds. The arrows could not inflict even a single wound on Ravana. Ravana counter-attacked Anaranya and destroyed his chariot, mortally wounding the king.