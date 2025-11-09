Breaking the web of illusion

The Bhagavad Gita states that wrong thinking is the cause of all misery and right thinking is the bedrock of all happiness and fulfilment. Ancient seers said that logic is the foundation of truth. Both these statements essentially convey the same message because the truth or true knowledge is the primary tool for right action, which inevitably leads to success and human fulfilment.

The absence of true knowledge results in ignorance or illusion. Of these two, illusion is our greatest enemy. If we are ignorant, we consciously seek knowledge from whichever source is accessible. However, if we are bound by illusion, we are on a very slippery slope—because we are moving in the wrong direction without realising it. Illusion is when we are on the wrong path, which will inevitably lead us into marshy soils, and ultimately to our downfall, but we believe we are on the path of success and progress. This is the most unfortunate and unenviable situation.

When we accept a lie as the truth, we are under illusion. When we spend time, money, and other resources on activities we wrongly believe are virtuous, we are frittering our resources away in the foolish hope that we are elevating ourselves. In reality, we are heading for ruin. It is better to be ignorant than to be affected by half-knowledge, which is evn more dangerous as mistaken ideas and false notions lead to illusion, and when this illusion deepens, causing delirium or despair, it pushes a person into an even worse state—delusion.