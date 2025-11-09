Breaking the web of illusion

The Bhagavad Gita states that wrong thinking is the cause of all misery and right thinking is the bedrock of all happiness and fulfilment. Ancient seers said that logic is the foundation of truth. Both these statements essentially convey the same message because the truth or true knowledge is the primary tool for right action, which inevitably leads to success and human fulfilment.
The absence of true knowledge results in ignorance or illusion. Of these two, illusion is our greatest enemy. If we are ignorant, we consciously seek knowledge from whichever source is accessible. However, if we are bound by illusion, we are on a very slippery slope—because we are moving in the wrong direction without realising it. Illusion is when we are on the wrong path, which will inevitably lead us into marshy soils, and ultimately to our downfall, but we believe we are on the path of success and progress. This is the most unfortunate and unenviable situation.
When we accept a lie as the truth, we are under illusion. When we spend time, money, and other resources on activities we wrongly believe are virtuous, we are frittering our resources away in the foolish hope that we are elevating ourselves. In reality, we are heading for ruin. It is better to be ignorant than to be affected by half-knowledge, which is evn more dangerous as mistaken ideas and false notions lead to illusion, and when this illusion deepens, causing delirium or despair, it pushes a person into an even worse state—delusion.
Let us break free from this vicious web of illusion and confront reality. Let us emerge from the dungeon of false notions, misconceptions, unsubstantiated ideas, rumours and heresy. We must think, speak, and act in accordance with the truth of things. But how can this be achieved?
Rational and logical thought is the key. However, this is easier said than done. Many obstacles hinder us from recognising and accepting the truth. Our inflated egos, ingrained wrong impressions, and the common human weakness of succumbing to emotions such as anger, passion, and greed obstruct this process. Getting sentimental and overwhelmed by emotions pulls us away from reality, further making us biased or prejudiced. We indulge in fierce arguments to defend our silly stands. From the path of progress, we are diverted to the track of doom.
Our revered sages have provided us with the key to human enlightenment. They have given us the solution to all problems that human beings face. That solution is satyagyan or vidya, meaning true knowledge. The eternal, timeless sources of vidya are the divinely revealed scriptures called the Vedas. The way to achieve inner peace is through yoga of body and mind, maintaining inner calm and peace. We also learn the truth from teachers, preceptors, parents, siblings, and friends. Besides this, we can learn about the truth of things from animals and natural phenomena. A steadfast faith in God as our ultimate benefactor and a connection with Him is also essential.
The modern world is highly complex. Basic human values and spirituality, which draw us towards truths, are getting lost amidst the confusion of conflicting ideologies. Modern technologies are creating devices that deliver an overwhelming flood of information. Crass commercialism and transactional practices are also intensifying. Humanity is disappearing in the maze of instant gratification, false promises, and the mirage of material riches.
Let us reinforce our foundational teachings as shared by the wise saints and cultivate logic, wisdom, and knowledge—aiming to break free from the web of illusion and lead genuinely meaningful and progressive lives. It all depends on practice. Lord Krishna has declared in the Bhagavad Gita that detachment and practice are the pillars of mind control which bridge the gap between the mind and intellect, dispelling ignorance and illusion. This is a fundamental part of the eightfold yoga system introduced later by Sage Patanjali.
Ultimately, true knowledge is the true emancipator of mankind and the key to removing all illusion.