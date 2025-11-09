How to smile in the face of sadness

Children, we must be able to face every crisis in life with a smile. Whether we laugh or cry, life will continue. A smile is the music of the soul. That being the case, is it not better to live with a smile?

Like every other decision, happiness is also a decision. If we resolve to be happy no matter what, we can successfully create an atmosphere of joy in our life. The very presence of someone who is always cheerful awakens joy in others.

Some people might ask, “How can someone smile while facing a sorrowful experience or a major setback in life?”