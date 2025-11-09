How to smile in the face of sadness

Children, we must be able to face every crisis in life with a smile. Whether we laugh or cry, life will continue. A smile is the music of the soul. That being the case, is it not better to live with a smile?
Like every other decision, happiness is also a decision. If we resolve to be happy no matter what, we can successfully create an atmosphere of joy in our life. The very presence of someone who is always cheerful awakens joy in others.
Some people might ask, “How can someone smile while facing a sorrowful experience or a major setback in life?”
Facing problems with a smile does not mean sorrowful experiences do not exist. There will be sorrows and failures in life, but they must never make us lose our courage, presence of mind, and optimistic faith.
Even if we lose these qualities, we must be able to regain them quickly. Many people start brooding, blaming others, and despairing over minor setbacks. But there are also people who move ahead courageously and optimistically even in the face of intense sorrow. This is what is means to smile even through crises.
Lord Krishna was well-known for his smile, which never faded from his face. In some cultures, corpses are taken to the graveyard in a procession marked by song and dance, thus transforming even death into a celebration.
Some people argue that those who have scaled the peaks of spirituality can live life with a constant smile, but facing both joy and sorrow likewise with a smile is not practical for ordinary people.
Smiling during crises does not mean suppressing sorrow; it means not caving in under any circumstance. This is surmounting, not suppressing. There is nothing wrong with expressing grief when we are sad but we must not remain stuck in that state. We should pick ourselves up and move on.
If a thorn pricks our foot as we are running, we will stop and remove it. Moreover, that experience will make us cautious. We will be alert and look for other thorns in the path. We may stop running and proceed slowly, with more care, calmness, and caution. Similarly, sorrows and hardships often serve to make us stronger.
The present situation then helps to heighten our awareness and give us the strength to confront bigger problems and overcome them. Accept this thorn pricking our foot, be patient, and then we will be able to live through this. All problems in life should be viewed from such a perspective.
On one hand, there are people who are unable to face the smallest of troubles. On the other hand, there are also people who face the hardest situations with a smile, imparting joy to everyone around them. We should try to belong to the second category.
A smile is not just the stretching of the facial muscles. Any act that benefits oneself and society is indeed a smile. Even if a person who does good deeds does not wear an outer smile, their kind heart itself is one big smile.
There is a smile in every good action and loving word. A smile arising from a kind heart is consoling and inspiring. It is a medicine that heals all wounds.