You simply need eyes to see divinity

In the time of Gautama Buddha, there was a blind scholar in a village. He was very learned but would often get into arguments with the villagers over what light was. Being blind, he had never seen light, but he wanted to understand it. He would say, ‘I cannot see, but I can hear. Beat the light like a drum, then I will be able to hear it.’ But light cannot be beaten like a drum. Then the scholar would say, ‘I can touch. Here is my hand, let it touch light.’ But light cannot be touched. Similarly, he would say, ‘I can smell. Take me where I can smell light.’ But light cannot be smelled. Though he made efforts in a lot of ways, the scholar was unable to sense the reality of light. The villagers were very troubled. They said, ‘We all know what light is, but how do we explain it to him? He gets into arguments with us, but there is no way to convince him.’

The villagers heard that the Buddha was going to pass through their village and were very happy. They said, ‘Let us take him to Gautama Buddha. If he cannot convince this scholar about light, then it is not possible. Let us see what arguments the Buddha gives to explain light.’ However, when the scholar was produced before him, the Buddha did not offer any arguments. He told the villagers, ‘It is not right for you to talk to him about light when he cannot see. The compassionate thing would be to find a physician who can cure his eyes. No arguments are needed to see light, only eyes are needed, and once you have them, there can be no possibility of doubt.’